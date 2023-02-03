99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep boys hockey: Hockey Day, Hermantown enjoy reunion after 13-year hiatus

The Hawks hosted the event in 2010, when current seniors were yet to start school and current head coach was running the shovel crew as a Bantam coach.

Blake Biondi watches hockey day.
Current UMD forward Blake Biondi watches Hermantown top Mahtomedi 6-3 during the Hawks' game Saturday, Jan. 28. Biondi was a senior on the Hermantown team that lost to the Zephyrs in the 2020 Class A championship game.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
February 03, 2023 06:30 AM
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Minnesota Duluth’s Blake Biondi didn’t have much to do last Saturday.

The Bulldogs forward’s season was ended by a shoulder injury in December, so he did what hockey-loving fans from across the state did — he and his family traveled to White Bear Lake to watch Hermantown make its first appearance at the event since hosting in 2010.

Hermantown celebrates a goal at Hockey Day.
Hermantown forward Joshua Kauppinen (19) celebrates a goal against against Mahtomedi in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Watching the Hawks overwhelm fourth-ranked Mahtomedi was particularly sweet for Biondi. He was the Hawks’ leading point-scorer when the Zephyrs downed Hermantown in the 2020 Class A championship 3-2, his final high school game.

Biondi is also one of the youngest Hermantown players who remembers the 2010 Hockey Day. Current Hawks seniors were 4 or 5 years old the last time the Hawks participated in the event and the 1 p.m. start time for the game gave him the opportunity to watch the Hawks and make it back to Duluth for the Bulldogs’ win over St. Cloud State on Saturday night .

Blake Biondi watches hockey day.
Current Minnesota Duluth and former Hermantown forward Blake Biondi watches the Hawks during their Minnesota Hockey Day matchup against Mahtomedi. Biondi was a flag bearer at the 2010 Hockey Day hosted by Hermantown.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

“I was glad to get down here, my UMD team is playing St. Cloud tonight, so it’ll be good to run back up there and support the boys later tonight,” Biondi said Saturday. “Mahtomedi is a good little team right now and they’re giving Hermantown a good test, but I think we’re up on top right now.”

Thirteen years ago, Biondi was a Mite in the Hawks' youth program and Hermantown was still establishing itself as a state hockey power when it hosted Hockey Day. Current Hermantown head coach Pat Andrews was still coaching at the Bantam level and the Hawks had collected a single state championship. Biondi was a flag bearer at the 2010 event and current senior George Peterson played a Mite game between periods.

Hermanton vs Mahtomedi_0437.jpg
Hermantown defenseman George Peterson (22) skates with the puck against Mahtomedi in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28 during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Jason Wachter / File / The Rink Live

“I was running those yahoos on the shovel crew and it rained during the varsity game quite a bit,” Andrews said. “Then for the girls game, we were there shoveling because it snowed like 6 inches that night.”

Fast forward to 2023, the Hawks have collected three more state titles — including the 2022 Class A trophy — and have appeared in the state tournament 12 of the last 13 years.

The Hermantown program isn’t the only thing that’s grown since 2010. Much like the Hawks’ dominance, the size and scope of Hockey Day has only increased in the intervening years.

Hermantown players talk with a coach.
Hermantown players talk with coaches during a break against Mahtomedi in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28 during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

“I’m humbled by what this has become,” Andrews said. “Money-wise, I don’t remember exactly what our budget was, but we’re talking maybe $100,000 or something and now it’s in the millions. This is unbelievable, it’s really cool to see how it’s grown in 13 years — this is pretty amazing. We’re just so honored that they asked to be a part of it and to play Mahtomedi is a great treat too, we have such a good rivalry with them.”

Hockey Day Minnesota announced in August the 2024 edition will be hosted by Warroad and in 2025, Shakopee.

Hermanton vs Mahtomedi_0098.jpg
Hermantown forward Kade Kohanski (11) tries to block a pass by Mahtomedi forward Seth Nelson (15) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28 during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Hermanton vs Mahtomedi_0299.jpg
Hermantown forward Wyatt Carlson (4) takes a shot at the goal against Mahtomedi in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28 during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Hermanton vs Mahtomedi_0806.jpg
Hermantown forward Kade Kohanski (11) scores on Mahtomedi goaltender Charlie Brandt (30) in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Hermanton vs Mahtomedi_0290.jpg
Hermantown forward Wyatt Carlson (4) carries the puck past Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Hermanton vs Mahtomedi_0345.jpg
Hermantown forward Aaron Evjen (14) passes the puck around Mahtomedi defenseman Carson Marshall (26) in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Hermanton vs Mahtomedi_0228.jpg
Hermantown defenseman George Peterson (22) and Mahtomedi defenseman Sam Harris (6) chase a puck in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Related Topics: PREP SPORTSHERMANTOWN HAWKSBOYS HOCKEYHOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA 2023HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA 2024
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
