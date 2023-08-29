6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Prep boys hockey: Hermantown’s Janzig headed to Air Force Academy

The former Hawks defenseman had seven goals and 22 assists in the team’s run to the 2021-22 Class A championship.

Hermantown senior Beau Janzig moves the puck down the ice.
Hermantown senior Beau Janzig handles the puck during a 2022 win over Warroad. Janzig recently announced his intention to play college hockey at the Air Force Academy.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 5:07 PM

HERMANTOWN — Former Hermantown defenseman Beau Janzig recently announced his intention to play NCAA Division I college hockey at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Hermantown's Beau Janzig
Hermantown's Beau Janzig
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

“I’m very honored and proud to announce my commitment to further my education, serve my country and play Division 1 hockey at the Air Force Academy,” Janzig wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Thank you to my family, friends, coaches and teammates who helped me along the way!”

Janzig is on the 2023-24 roster of the United States Hockey League's Sioux Falls Stampede after the South Dakota club took him with a seventh-round selection in the USHL Phase II Draft in June.

Warroad vs Hermantown_1439.jpg
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Hermantown defense comes through for state title win
For the second time this year, the Hawks edged the Warriors, this time for the Minnesota Class A championship.
Mar 12, 2022
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

Janzig scored 29 points in 2021-22, his last for Hermantown, in the Hawks’ run to the Class A state championship. Janzig had an assist in the championship game the Hawks won 3-2 over Warroad.

Last season, Janzig scored five goals and had 18 assists in 58 games for the Minnesota Wilderness in Cloquet. The Wilderness are a Tier II junior hockey team playing in the North American Hockey League.

MORE ABOUT BEAU JANZIG

By Staff reports
