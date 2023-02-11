99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep boys hockey: Hermantown’s George Peterson scores ‘backbreaker’ against Benilde-St. Margaret’s

The senior finished with two goals and an assist in the Hawks' eighth-straight win and 'might be the most unsung defenseman in the state,' according to coach Pat Andrews.

Hermantown overwhelms Benilde St. Margaret's.
Hermantown's George Peterson, 22, looks to stop the attack of Benilde-St. Margaret's Wes Berg during the Hawks' 7-2 win Friday in Hermantown.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
February 10, 2023 11:15 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HERMANTOWN — Already leading Class AA's fifth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3-0 early in the second period Friday, Hermantown senior defenseman George Peterson found the back of the net to put the Hawks up four.

The Red Knights picked up two second-period goals, but Hermantown’s attack overwhelmed Benilde in a 7-2 win.

Peterson was coming up the middle behind forwards Kade Kohanski and Dallas Vieau when he got his chance.

“I was following two really talented forwards with Kohanski and Vieau and I just drove the middle because I had the chance to hop up,” Peterson said. “Dallas was skilled enough to get it to me and I was lucky enough to put it in.”

Hermantown overwhelms Benilde St. Margaret's.
Hermantown senior Kade Kohanski handles the puck during the Hawks' 7-2 win over Benilde St. Margaret's Friday in Hermantown.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Benilde responded with two quick goals later in the second period, but Peterson’s goal cemented one of Hermantown’s best performances of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was the most complete game we’ve played all year — maybe ever,” Hawks’ coach Pat Andrews said. “It was as dominant of a performance as we’ve had coming right from the start hot and getting up three. We knew they would push back in the second, but that fourth goal I think was a backbreaker. Credit to them, they got a good push, but I think once you get down four, it’s pretty hard.”

Slow starts have been a bit of a problem for Hermantown (20-2-1), but the Hawks were really focused on coming out and setting the tone for the game against Benilde.

“The first half of the season, we really struggled with our starts,” Peterson said. “We’ve really been concentrating on our starts and coming out strong and we did a great job with that. We showcased our depth with four guys scoring and that’s the beauty about Hermantown. We’ve just got so many guys that can play at the varsity level.”

Hermantown overwhelms Benilde St. Margaret's.
Hermantown's Will Esterbrooks looks to pass to an open man during the Hawks' 7-2 win over Benilde St. Margaret's Friday in Hermantown.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

The Hawks have had a number of guys out with injuries — including Kohanski, Hermantown’s leading returning scorer from last season. Kohanski missed about six weeks due to a wrist injury and Peterson has helped steady the team through his and several other players’ injuries.

As a defenseman, Peterson is second on the team in points with 11 goals and 25 assists, but he’s not playing forward to get those points.

high school boys play hockey
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Hermantown rolls past Delano with ‘next guy up’ mentality
Kade Kohanski, the Hawks’ top returning scorer, has been sidelined with a broken hand since a game against Hill-Murray on Dec. 3.
December 28, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

“He’s unbelievably talented and he’s just getting better and better,” Andrews said. “He might be the most unsung defenseman in the state…his gaps are so tight because he skates so well. He surfs into contact forward and shuts line rushes down before they even come back. Then he’s so fast he’s up in the line rush, he had two more goals tonight, it’s really impressive, and it’s not that he’s cheating defensively to do it. He’s our best shutdown D guy.”

Peterson and Kohanski each finished with two goals and an assist in the game and goalie Dane Callaway had 16 saves in the win.

Hermantown will be back on the ice against Chaska at 3:15 p.m. Saturday in Hermantown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0-2-0—2

Hermantown 3-2-2—7

First period scoring — 1. H, Wyatt Carlson (River Freeman), 8:52; 2. H, Mason Sundbom, 14:52; 3. H, Dallas Vieau (Nolan Barker, Weston Bohlman), 16:27.

Second period scoring — 4. H, George Peterson (Vieau, Kade Kohanski), 1:00; 5. BSM, Michael Risteay (Caleb Koskie, Ben Norris), 2:56 (pp); 6. BSM, Ryan Baird, 6:16; 7. H, Kohanski (Peterson, Carlson), 12:01 (pp).

Third period scoring — 8. H, Peterson (Esterbrooks, Wyatt Carlson), 2:48 (pp); 9. H, Kohanski (Rocco Ericksen, Dallas Vieau), 12:02.

Saves — Mason McElroy, BSM, 25; Dane Callaway, H, 16.

Hermantown overwhelms Benilde St. Margaret's.
Benilde-St. Margaret's Benjamin Norris, 21, tries to keep the puck away from Hermantown's Dallas Vieau during the Hawks' 7-2 win Friday in Hermantown.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
More from Jamey Malcomb
high school boys play hockey
Exclusive
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Duluth Denfeld, Rock Ridge to opt up to Class AA
The decision began as part of a "bigger discussion" with other area school districts, according to Rock Ridge activities director Chad Hazelton.
February 08, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Esko falls on ‘crazy’ Pequot Lakes buzzerbeater
February 07, 2023 11:08 PM
Prep
Prep boys basketball: With the ball in his hands, Denfeld’s Ferguson makes defenses ‘uncomfortable’
February 07, 2023 10:11 AM
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Menzel’s clutch 3 lifts Hermantown past Bemidji
February 03, 2023 10:51 PM
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Hockey Day, Hermantown enjoy reunion after 13-year hiatus
February 03, 2023 06:30 AM

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSBOYS HOCKEYHERMANTOWN HAWKS
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
What To Read Next
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Lumberjacks fall just short at home
Cloquet fell to 10-10 on the season.
February 10, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Northern Stars first round playoff game.
Prep
Prep girls hockey: Huselid, Elks put end to Duluth’s special season
Northern Stars enjoyed their first winning season in 14 years under first-year coach Ali Randall.
February 09, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
High school goalie in purple uniform reaches for puck.
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Kubis blanks Superior in 1-0 win
The CEC netminder turned aside all 15 shots faced for his second shutout of the season.
February 09, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
High school girls hockey player in white uniform raises hands in air to celebrate her goal.
Prep
Prep report: Superior girls cap regular season with victory
The Spartans will take a 17-5 record into their first postseason game on Feb. 21.
February 09, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports