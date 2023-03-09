Prep boys hockey: Hermantown wants more grit for Hockey Day Minnesota rematch with Mahtomedi

ST. PAUL — In the first and third periods, Hermantown looked every bit the state championship contender against Luverne in a Class A state quarterfinal Tuesday at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Hawks outshot Luverne 41-5 in those periods and scored three goals in each as they cruised into the Class A semifinal with a 6-0 win.

That middle period was a problem, according to Hawks coach Pat Andrews. He knows that the Cardinals dug deep to play his team to a scoreless draw, but something he thought something was off.

“It wasn’t so much what they were doing as it was just how we were playing,” Andrews said. “We weren’t attacking pucks, we kind of sat back and waited and that drove me nuts. Credit Luverne for playing hard, but it was one of the worst periods of the year for sure.”

The second-seeded Hawks didn’t allow a goal in the second period, but the Cardinals matched them shot for shot — something that won’t get the job done in their semifinal matchup against Mahtomedi at 11 a.m. Friday.

Hermantown forward Dallas Vieau (24) and Luverne forward Owen Sudenga (9) battle for the puck in the third period Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The third-seeded Zephyrs (21-8) allowed three first-period goals in the their own quarterfinal matchup against Alexandria before buckling down and scoring four straight to win 6-3. Senior Corey Bohmert had a hat trick in the effort.

“They’re just really good, they’re a really solid, fundamentally good hockey program and a good team,” Andrews said. “They have some top end talent, (Charlie Drage) has really taken off for them since we’ve seen them last.”

Drage has 28 points since Hermantown’s 6-3 win at Hockey Day Minnesota on Jan. 28 in White Bear Lake . Andrews and Zephyrs head coach Jeff Poeschl both felt the three-goal deficit was not reflective of the competitiveness of the game.

“Even though we lost the game, we came away knowing that we can play with them and we can match up nicely with them,” Poeschl said. “I like the scenario when you know going into the game you’re going to have to play your best. We know that we’re going to have to be rock solid and play our best on Friday, but it’s a team that we’re familiar with. We know what they can do, we know what our game plan needs to be.”

Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) looks for a way around Hermantown defenseman George Peterson (22) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28 during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

To get a second win over the Zephyrs, Hermantown (26-2-1) will need to be more aggressive than it was Wednesday and stay on the attack for three full periods.

“We need to be harder on pucks than we were today, for sure,” Andrews said. “If we’re soft on pucks, if we try to make the cute play and pull up — that won’t get it done. We’re going to have to get pucks inside the house, we’re going to have to go into the dirty areas and we’re going to have to crash the net and get some rebounds. When we did that today, we did really well. When we do that any time, we do really well.”

Andrews said he was “surprised” by how fast Mahtomedi was in the Hockey Day matchup, but Bohmert put the Zephyrs' loss on his shoulders and thinks he knows the way to get a different result Friday.

“I got a 5-minute major with 4 and a half to go and they scored two — that’s on me, I won’t do that again,” Bohmert said. “I think we’re definitely more physical, too. If we put the body into them, they might get scared.”

Hermantown forward Kade Kohanski (11) and Luverne forward Owen Sudenga (9) collide in a battle for the puck in the third period Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live