Prep boys hockey: Hermantown throttles Luverne in state quarterfinal

ST. PAUL — Seventy-one seconds was all it took for Hermantown to seize control of its state quarterfinal matchup against Luverne Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Senior Aaron Evjen scored at the 6:28 mark to put the Hawks in front, with River Freeman and Evan Gunderson each adding goals at the 7:09 and 7:39 mark of the first period to put Hermantown in command.

The Hawks allowed just one shot in the first period and the defense dominated the Cardinals’ in possession the entire game. After allowing eight shots in the second period, Hermantown allowed just five shots in the other 34 minutes of play.

Hermantown defender Nolan Barker (12) takes the puck past Luverne forward Alexander Schlosser (7) in the first period Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Luverne settled in after the first-period rush by Hermantown, but Wyatt Carlson struck put a shot past Cardinals’ goalie Tyler Arends to make the score 4-0 early in the third period.

Dallas Vieau scored on a power play at the 14:38 mark and George Peterson had a goal 26 seconds later to finish the scoring.

Evjen, who had just four goals in the regular season, has scored five in the Hawks’ four postseason games, including the game-winner against Hibbing/Chisholm in the Section 7A semifinal Feb. 27.

Hermantown will face the winner of Mahtomedi and Alexandria in the state semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Luverne 0-0-0—0

Hermantown 3-0-3—6

First period scoring — 1. H, Aaron Evjen (Matthew Kauppinen), 6:28; 2. H, River Freeman (Kade Kohanski), 7:09; 3. H, Gunderson, 7:39.

Second period scoring — No scoring.

Third period scoring — 4. H, Wyatt Carlson (Josh Kauppinen), 2:53; 5. Dallas Vieau (Kohanski), 14:38 (pp); 6. H, George Peterson (Freeman), 15:04.

Saves — Tyler Arends, L, 43; Dane Callaway, H, 13.

Hermantown defender Weston Bohlman (13) brings put puck around the back of the goal away from Luverne forward Brock Behrend (11) in the first period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live