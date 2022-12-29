Prep boys hockey: Hermantown rolls past Delano with ‘next guy up’ mentality

HERMANTOWN — It didn’t take long for Hermantown to take control against Delano Wednesday at the Hermantown Ice Arena.

To be exact, it took 23 seconds for senior defender George Peterson to find the back of the net in the Hawks’ home opener. From there, senior Wyatt Carlson scored the next three goals — which included his 75th career point — and the Hawks cruised to an 8-0 win over the Tigers.

“We came out right away and just were simple and hard on pucks,” Hermantown coach Pat Andrews said. “Obviously, it helps when you score within the first minute, don’t get me wrong, but even that was playing fast and simple. The just played pucks forward — it was a pretty play in their end, but we didn’t mess around in the neutral zone.”

Dallas Vieau added two goals, with River Freeman and Bradford Skytta each adding one, but notably absent from the scoresheet was Kade Kohanski.

As the third period started, Kohanski could be found in a hoodie taping up one of his teammates’ sticks on the bench. He broke his right hand in Hermantown’s 3-1 win over Hill-Murray on Dec. 3.

Kohanski was the top returning scorer from a team that lost All-Area Player of the Year Zam Plante as well as Max Plante, Ty Hanson, Dominic Thomas, Beau Janzig and Gavin Blomdahl — or about 85% of the Hawks’ offensive production in their run to the Class A title last season.

Playing without Kohanski wasn’t in the plans for Hermantown this season , but they’ve certainly had experience missing a star player. Last season, Zam Plante missed a significant chunk of the season with a shoulder injury , but the time away gave younger brother Max Plante the opportunity to blossom into an elite scorer himself.

“Obviously, having Kade would be huge — he’s a special, special player,” Andrews said. “But what it does do is it forces other guys to step up and be in roles they weren’t going to be in or your top guys — now they really have to carry more of that load.”

Carlson has scored seven goals in the last five games and leads the Hawks with 13 total points, while junior Dallas Vieau has 12 points, including the two scores Wednesday, and Peterson has 10 points.

“We had to switch up the lines a little bit, but we’ve been doing really well with the lines we have now and we’ve got chemistry,” Carlson said. “Hopefully that sticks together and we can keep going.”

An ‘unsung hero’

Those line changes have been smoother than they might otherwise have been if not for the play of senior Matt Kauppinen.

“Matt Kauppinen is probably our unsung hero,” Andrews said. “He’s stepped up and been a number one center for us. He’s played great, which gives us so much more leeway for me to be able to mix and match lines. When you have that number one center, then you can find pieces and move guys around.”

The increased role for Kauppinen has allowed him to become “more confident” on the ice, but he also pointed to the team’s chemistry as a reason for their success without Kohanski.

“Overall, the years of playing together has been a really good experience and we’ve built chemistry,” Kauppinen said. “We’re always together, having fun and we always know where we are on the ice.”

Kohanski broke his other hand a couple years ago, so he’s had experience with an extended absence. He’s said it’s hard watching, but with the team still winning, it’s been easier than if the Hawks were on a skid.

Injuries are a part of the game, but Hermantown has responded as well as could be expected.

“Every year somebody gets hurt, somebody else gets to play and everybody gets better,” Andrews said. “What’s cool about it for me as a coach is to show that depth and strength of character of our guys. When Kade went down, no one complains. It’s more like, ‘next guy up — let’s go.’”

Kohanski is expected back in mid-January. Until then, he said he’s focused on staying in shape and spending time with his friends.

What’s Kohanski looking forward to when he gets back on the ice?

“Skating, scoring goals — everything basically,” he said.

Hermantown (5-0-1) will play at East Grand Forks at 5 p.m. Thursday and host Shakopee at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Delano 0-0-0—0

Hermantown 3-2-3—8

First period goals — 1. H, George Peterson (Matthew Kauppinen, Wyatt Carlson), 0:23; 2. H, Carlson (William Esterbrooks), 3:27; 3. H, Carlson (Peterson), 8:54.

Second period goals — 4. H, Carlson (Dallas Vieau), 13:28 (pp); 5. H, Vieau (Peterson, Esterbrooks), 14:07 (pp).

Third period goals — 6. H, Vieau, 1:20; 7. H, River Freeman (Drew Nelson, Vieau), 5:55; 8. H, Bradford Skytta (Evan Gunderson, Mason Sundbom), 7:39.

Saves — Drew Dorsey, D, 20; Dane Callaway, H, 12.

