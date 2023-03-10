6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prep boys hockey: Hermantown loses state heartbreaker to Mahtomedi on late goal

Charlie Drage scored with 49 seconds left for Mahtomedi to send the Hawks to Saturday's third-place game.

Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0374.jpg
Hermantown forward Kade Kohanski (11) and Mahtomedi forward Jimmy Egan (21) battle for the puck in the first period Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
March 10, 2023 01:26 PM

ST. PAUL — With time winding down, Mahtomedi’s Charlie Drage took advantage of a Hermantown turnover and put a shot past Hermantown goalie Dane Callaway with just 49 seconds left Friday in the Class A semifinal at the Xcel Energy Center.

The goal put the Zephyrs in front and the they would hold off Hermantown’s furious attack over the final moments of the game for a 2-1 win and a spot in the state championship game on Saturday.

Hermantown had a 41-second 5-on-3 opportunity in the first period, but failed to score with the two-man advantage.

The Zephyrs thought they had taken the lead late in the first when a puck skirted the goal line, but after a lengthy review the goal was waved off.

The Hawks seized the opportunity, with Dallas Vieau scoring off a pass from Kade Kohanski about 30 seconds after the review.

Jonny Grove got the equalizer about two minutes after Vieau scored and the game remained tied until Drage scored in the final minute of play.

Hermantown (26-3-1) will play the loser of Warroad and Orono in the third place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

