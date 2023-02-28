Prep boys hockey: Evjen’s late goal lifts Hermantown past Hibbing/Chisholm

DULUTH — For all the talk of Hermantown being an unbeatable juggernaut in Section 7A, someone apparently forgot to tell Hibbing/Chisholm.

The game appeared to be heading to overtime tied at two when Aaron Evjen took a pass from Josh Kauppinen and found the corner above Bluejacket goaltender Brayden Boyer for the game-winner with about 16 seconds left in regulation.

“It was just a huge sigh of relief,” Evjen said when he saw the puck hit the net. “We were battling hard and we couldn’t get a bounce, but we finally found one.”

Hermantown players celebrate after a 3-2 win over Hibbing/Chisholm in a Section 7A boys hockey semifinal on Monday at Amsoil Arena. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Bluejackets defense frustrated the Hawks all night long, running interference in front of the net and preventing the Hermantown attack from getting a good look.

“They were unbelievable in the house,” Hermantown coach Patrick Andrews said. “I thought we had a chance to go to the net and we wanted to go to the wall, pull up and try to make that second later pass, which wasn’t there because they were in the lane.”

Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz tried to run a 1-3-1 trap to give Boyer a little more time. The Bluejackets trailed 2-0 after two periods in the teams' first matchup this year, but allowed four goals in the third period in a 6-0 loss.

“We figured if we could get pucks behind their D, we could get a fresh line out there and we’d have the opportunity to have a little more energy to attack,” Rewertz said. “I thought the boys ran it really well. We caused some turnovers through the neutral zone early.”

Hermantown captain Wyatt Carlson said some guys “forgot some stuff,” but the Bluejackets had something to do with it too.

Hermantown's Drew Nelson carries the puck against the Hibbing/Chisholm in a Section 7A semifinal at Amsoil Arena in Duluth on Monday. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“Obviously, they’re a tough team,” Carlson said. “We’re both fighting for the last game of the season. They’re tough, they’re physical, they’re strong and they don’t want to up anything, just like we don’t want to give up anything.”

After a scoreless first period, it appeared the floodgates were about to open when Hermantown’s Sam Swenson and Evjen scored 32 seconds apart in the second period, but the Bluejackets defense stiffened and Andrew Lehman got a shot past Hermantown’s Dane Callaway with 9 seconds remaining in the period.

“Pat made some adjustments in the second period, but I liked the way we adjusted to what they were doing,” Rewertz said. “They were trying to stretch the zone and our guys did a great job of adjusting all night long.”

Boyer made 45 saves for the Bluejackets, while Callaway stopped 15 for the Hawks.

For Hermantown, it wasn’t Carlson, Dallas Vieau or Kade Kohanski that littered the scoresheet, but Andrews didn’t forget what they did to set up the Hawks’ scoring.

“(Hibbing/Chisholm) performed very, very well, but I was very proud of our guys, conversely for sticking with it — not getting frustrated, not panicking,” Andrews said. “I know some of our top guys didn’t get points, but part of the reason other guys were able to get points is the top guys wore them down. Then the kooks were there and a kid like Aaron Evjen steps up, does what we asked, keeps the game simple, gets inside the dots and put the puck in the back of the net.

Hermantown will play the winner of Rock Ridge and Duluth Denfeld at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Hibbing/Chisholm 0-1-1—2

Hermantown 0-2-1—3

First period scoring — No scoring.

Second period scoring — 1. H, Sam Swenson (Drew Nelson, Weston Bohlman) 6:24; 2. H, Aaron Evjen (Mason Sundbom, Rocco Eriksen), 6:56; 3. HC, Andrew Lehman (Beau Frider), 16:51.

Third period scoring — 4. HC, Christian Dickson, (Broden Fawcett), 4:25; 5. H, Evjen (Josh Kauppinen, River Freeman, 16:45.

Saves — Brayden Boyer, HC, 45; Dane Callaway, H, 14.