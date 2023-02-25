Prep boys hockey: East rallies past Coon Rapids for spot in Section 7AA championship

DULUTH — It wasn’t the start Duluth East wanted in the Section 7AA semifinal against Coon Rapids, but the Greyhounds got the finish they needed in a 4-1 win Saturday at Amsoil Arena.

The Cardinals got an early push and a goal about 6 minutes into the game from Tyler Barsness, but East shots were missing the net.

Coach Steve Pitoscia said he thought the Greyhounds, who haven’t played a game at Amsoil Arena since the 2019 Section 7AA tournament, were a little tight.

“Not many kids have played in a playoff game with this on the line and in this building,” Pitoscia said. “It’s certainly not the section final atmosphere, but it’s still a pretty good atmosphere in this building and I think it’s natural to grip your stick a little bit.”

In between periods, Pitoscia told his crew to stop passing the puck around and attack Coon Rapids goalie Will Wagner.

“That’s a good goaltender over there and we need traffic and second-chance goals,” Pitoscia said. “Just getting to the net was the message in between periods and really, just, ‘relax, this is just another game — play and be where your feet are.’”

Pitoscia also moved senior Makoto Sudoh to the first line with Cole Christian “to give them a little speed and just to change it up.”

The Greyhounds responded with a barrage of 24 shots in the second and just under 5 minutes into the period, Sudoh got one past Wagner to tie the game.

“We were working hard, getting some speed going and Cole got out on the wall,” Sudoh said. “Then we got deep into the corner and Cole was working behind the net with (Wyatt Peterson) and I was calling for it out front. They got it right to me and I had my stick on the ice ready to go.”

Pitoscia said Sudoh stepped up to the challenge and helped push the Greyhounds to the win.

“He really seemed to get that line going a little bit with some speed and we started to win a couple of races,” Pitoscia said. “I asked him to do about 15 different things today and took every role and ran with it. I think he was probably our best forward today, consistency-wise. If nothing else, he was on point everywhere and with everything we asked him to do.

The Greyhounds took the lead with a goal later in the second from Boden Donovan, with Noah Teng and Caden Cole adding insurance goals in the third period.

Goaltender Kole Kronstedt made 21 saves for Duluth East and said, after the first goal from the Cardinals, his teammates came together and protected him from the Coon Rapids attack.

“We didn’t have the start we wanted, but after the first period we came into the locker room, we had a good talk and went back out and turned things around for the rest of the game,” Kronstedt said. “Then for the rest of the game the boys kept the shots to the outside and let me see everything and made my job pretty easy — it was good work on their part.”

Kronstedt and the rest of the Greyhounds all decided they would make an hairstyle change when they went to get trimmed up at University Barbers in Duluth earlier this week.

“We decided for playoffs that our team would do something crazy with our hair this week,” Kronstedt said. “We all decided to get mullets and we all went to the same guy and he thought it would be a good idea to put a little lightning bolt."

Duluth East (20-6-1) will play Andover in the Section 7AA championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Amsoil Arena. The Huskies defeated Grand Rapids 4-0 in the second semifinal.

Coon Rapids 1-0-0—1

Duluth East 0-2-2—4

First period goals — 1. CR, Tyler Barsness (Eli Boden, Nate Klinsing), 6:01.

Second period goals — 2. DE, Makoto Sudoh (Cole Christian, Wyatt Peterson), 4:51; 3. DE, Boden Donovan (Noah Teng, Caden Cole), 7:21.

Third period goals — 4. DE, Teng (Christian, Grady Downs), 3:04; 5. Cole (Sudoh, Henry Murray), 5:02.

Saves — Will Wagner, CR, 49; Kole Kronstedt, DE, 21.

