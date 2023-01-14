99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep boys hockey: Despite hot start, Superior falls to Eau Claire North

The Huskies scored three unanswered goals to end the game and hand the Spartans a third consecutive loss.

Superior’s Brayden Severin (7) puts a shot on Eau Claire North goalie Tristan Bock (30)
Superior’s Brayden Severin (7) puts a shot on Eau Claire North goalie Tristan Bock (30) in the first period of the game at Wessman Arena in Superior on Friday evening. Superior was wearing red uniforms as part of a fundraiser and awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
January 13, 2023 11:14 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SUPERIOR — Just 40 seconds into the game, Superior senior Carson Gotelaere caught a rebound in front of the Eau Claire North net and sent it back just over the left shoulder of Huskies goalie Tristan Bock.

The Spartans jumped out to a two-goal lead after the first period, but North responded with three unanswered goals over the final two periods and took a 4-3 win Friday at Wessman Arena.

Superior’s Carson Gotelaere (9) celebrates a first period goal by Lucas Williams (12)
Superior’s Carson Gotelaere (9) celebrates a first-period goal by Lucas Williams (12) during the Spartans' game with Eau Claire North at Wessman Arena in Superior on Friday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Caden Lia and Lucas Williams each added a goal in the first period, but the Spartans’ power play struggled, missing on four first-period penalties and failing to score an equalizer during a 5-minute power play late in the third period.

“We know that we were going to get some penalties called against us — that’s how the game seemed to work,” Superior coach Evan Nelson said. “We had a lot of power plays in the first period, but we kind of got set back on our wheels and we just weren’t capitalizing on any second-chance opportunities.”

Referees called things very closely, including two game disqualifications on each team late, including a boarding call that cost the Spartans Lia for the final minute of play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superior’s Brady Haroldson (36) pops the puck in the air as he picks off an Eau Claire North pass
Superior’s Brady Haroldson (36) pops the puck in the air as he picks off an Eau Claire North pass in the second period of the game at Wessman Arena in Superior on Friday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

North coach Ryan Parker said his team was sluggish coming “off the bus,” but some adjustments in the first intermission got the Huskies’ offense going.

“In that first period, we got caught overhandling pucks too much,” Parker said. “We had to make those adjustments. We kept trying to go east/west, we needed to keep the puck going north and south. Those were the main things we talked about, cutting back and pucks through the legs — just keep it going north, get pucks deep and we’ll hunt them from there. That got us back into our rhythm a little bit.”

MORE COVERAGE OF SPARTAN HOCKEY

Check Friday’s Superior Telegram for a feature on the leadership of seniors Carson Gotelaere and Caden Lia this season as well as the very personal reasons they organized the “Red the Rink” fundraiser Friday to benefit amyotrophic lateral sclerosis research.

The Spartans got away from their game plan in the final two periods, Nelson said, something that’s been a problem for them lately.

“That’s been our nemesis as of late,” Nelson said. “We start strong — outside of the Grand Rapids game on Tuesday where we finished well. It’s a young group in there and at some point, something’s got to give and we’re going to work our way out of it, but it’s clearly showing to be a little slower process than we want it to be.”

Nelson said the kids are responding well to coaching in practice and it is showing up in games. During the 3-2 loss to Grand Rapids, the Spartans struggled blocking shots before they got to goalie Trent Peterson. Superior spent a good portion of practice Wednesday doing shot blocking drills and Nelson said he felt like they were better Friday and they will keep working to improve.

Superior goalie Trent Peterson (35) stops a shot by Eau Claire North’s Ryan Echternach (6)
Superior goalie Trent Peterson (35) stops a shot by Eau Claire North’s Ryan Echternach (6) in the second period of the game at Wessman Arena in Superior on Friday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“There still isn’t any quit in that group,” he said. “That’s something that we can definitely move forward with and hopefully we start to close games out versus giving them away and chasing them.”

Superior (6-7) will next host Chippewa Falls at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wessman Arena.

Eau Claire North 1-2-1—4

Superior 3-0-0—3

First period scoring — 1. S, Carson Gotelaere (Lucas Williams), 0:40; 2. S, Caden Lia (Braydon Hutig), 9:34; 3. ECN, Jack Kein (Brayton Thillman), 10:22; 4. S. Williams (Gotelaere, Lia), 14:41.

Second period scoring — 5. ECN, Nick Thompson (Cale Turner), 6:22; 6. ECN, Kein (Thompson, Jack Barthen), 10:38.

Third period scoring — 7. ECN, Kein (Barthen), 7:48.

Saves — Tristan Bock, ECN, 30; Trent Peterson, S, 22.

Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Larson, Postal lead Hunters to win at Little Falls
The pair combined for nine points in the topsy-turvy 7-5 Denfeld win.
basketball player poses for photo
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Little brother no more; Duluth East’s Rocco Paulson is ‘coming into his own’
The senior is averaging 11.3 points per game and is shooting nearly 70% from the field for the one-loss Greyhounds.
January 13, 2023 06:00 AM
High school girls play basketball
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Jessika Lofstrom powers Grand Rapids past Duluth Marshall
The Thunderhawks’ junior scored 22 second-half points in the win.
January 12, 2023 11:06 PM
Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart (3) and Isaiah Kastern (50) force Hurley’s Dominic Croci (24) into turning the ball over
Prep
Prep report: Eagles flying highest in Indianhead boys basketball
Solon Springs dominated Hurley behind 24 points from Isaiah Kastern.
January 12, 2023 10:56 PM

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSBOYS HOCKEYSUPERIOR SPARTANS
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
What To Read Next
high school girls play hockey
Prep
Prep girls hockey: Duluth Marshall edges Moose Lake Area in overtime thriller
The Hilltoppers had 46 of 49 shots stopped by Rebels' goaltender Mallory Hartl in a 3-2 final.
January 12, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
boys play high school basketball game
Prep
Prep boys basketball: East gets ‘snowball’ rolling against Hermantown
The Hawks lost their first game of the season, but “there’s a lot to build on,” according to coach Andy Fenske.
January 10, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Superior’s Tre Sanigar (5) crosses up Duluth Marshall’s Andrew Chege (0) near the end of first half
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys light up scoreboard
The 106 points is the most the Spartans have scored in a single game since at least the 2003-04 season.
January 10, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school girls play hockey game
Prep
Prep girls hockey: Lightning pull away from tight contest to top Hilltoppers
DeBay scores game-winner, Bischoff adds two tallies as GRG wins LSC contest featuring plenty of star power.
January 10, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki