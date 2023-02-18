Prep boys basketball: Wins are the focus even as Two Harbors’ Trent Gomez breaks scoring record

TWO HARBORS — Nearly four years ago, a kid started showing up for summer open gyms at Two Harbors High School.

Agates coach Bill Anderson was in the weight room and noticed the new guy shooting.

“I didn’t know who he was, but I just watch him shoot,” Anderson said. “He’s going the old drop and plop and this and that warming up. Finally I asked somebody, ‘Who is this kid,’ because you could tell there was a pretty substantial amount of talent there.”

That “kid” was Trent Gomez and it wasn’t long before Anderson learned he planned to enroll at Two Harbors that fall. His father, Roger Gomez, was a standout for Silver Bay and his uncle, Fordes Lodin, was a 1,000-point scorer for the Agates. Gomez wrote his name into the Two Harbors record books himself on Friday, scoring 29 points vs. South Ridge to break Jayden Ruberg’s all-time Agate, boys or girls, scoring record of 2,204 points set in 2019.

When that happens, he will be the first person without Ruberg in their name to own the record in nearly 30 years. Before Jayden broke the Agates scoring record, his aunt, Stacy (Ruberg) Johnson held the record from 1995 to 2019 and his dad, Greg Ruberg, set the school record before he graduated in 1994.

But here’s the thing.

While the Agates managed just 21 wins in four seasons with Jayden Ruberg, Two Harbors is in the midst of its best season since the early 1990s. The Agates are 19-3 after Friday's win and Gomez’s scoring average in 2022-23 is actually down by more than four points with five games left on the schedule.

“I’m more happy with our team’s overall record growing the past few years than my individual points,” Gomez said.

Last season, Two Harbors finished 18-10 and Gomez’s average of 28.8 points per game was among the leaders in Minnesota, regardless of class, but only one of his Agate teammates — classmate Ethan Bopp — scored in double figures.

This season Bopp is averaging 13.3 points per game and junior Isaiah Hietala is averaging 12.7 and both players have shown the ability to go for 25 or more on any given night.

While Gomez is averaging 24.4 points per game this season, his minutes are down significantly and his assists are up by more than one per game.

“If teams want to go box-and-one on Trent, now you’ve got another guy that’s going to go off,” Bopp said. “All five of us, even our bench, can make you pay if you’re going to go box-and-one.”

In a game against Ely on Feb. 5 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, the Timberwolves tried to limit Gomez’s offensive production with the box-and-one defense.

Gomez scored just 14 points, a recipe for disaster in past years for Two Harbors. Instead, Bopp and Kyler Pitkanen also scored 14 and two other players were in double figures and the Agates won 75-62. Gomez was 7-for-8 from the field with seven rebounds and five assists to just one turnover.

“Back in the day, if Jayden would have scored 14 points, we wouldn’t have scored 30,” Anderson said. “We put up 75 against Ely.”

Pitkanen said Gomez isn’t just a great scorer, he’s a leader who helps his teammates with new concepts, but even more importantly, he’s adjusted his own game to the increasing skill of his teammates.

“He was a lot different in ninth grade,” Pitkanen said. “Everything just ran through him, he was our guy and he’s still our guy, our scorer, but now we have a lot more people like Isaiah and Ethan. They’ve both developed their scoring.”

‘Better and better’

While the scoring grabs the headlines, Bopp said the installation of the team’s “run and jump” defense when he and Gomez were freshmen was a turning point.

The defense is based on trapping and pressuring the ballhandler and trying to cause chaos in opponents’ backcourts.

“We knew we had a group of athletes comping up and we felt we were dictated to and reacting to what other teams were doing, where I wanted to be the aggressor,” Anderson said. “By playing this style, we get a lot more people involved. We are a deep team and there’s many games where we go 12 or 13 deep as part of our rotation.”

Bopp said there were “glimpses” first year, but “not everyone was on the same page.”

“That defensive factor has been a huge part, because every single year, it’s gotten better and better,” Bopp said. “Now it can totally shut teams down … Every single year, from freshman year until now, we’ve been getting a lot better as team — defensively, offensively and just the chemistry over the last four years has gotten better and better.”

While Gomez is happy to have the scoring record at Two Harbors, he’s much more happy about the progress the team has made over the last four years.

“That’s something I’m super proud of,” Gomez said on Wednesday. “I remember when I came here, our record was 7-20. Sophomore year it was 10-8, last year was 18-10 and now we’re sitting at 18-3. That improvement shows that we were all working. We all knew we could be good and we went out there and did it.”

The team has improved drastically over the past four years, Anderson said. The players have played in the summer and spent time in the weight room in hopes of putting together a run, but much of the improvement comes from the example set by Gomez.

“A guy like Trent, he does pretty much everything the right way,” Anderson said. “He is humble, he’s the hardest worker on the team — there’s a reason he’s had the success he’s had. A guy I coach football with sent me something that said ‘There are some people who are lazy and think they should be winners and then there are people who are the hardest workers on a team and worry that they’re lazy and that’s Trent. He was the last one out of here last night. He knows we’re coming down to some big games here and that’s his biggest attribute. As a captain, he leads by example.”

