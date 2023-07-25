Prep boys basketball: Roles changing for Esko’s Spindler, Gabel

DULUTH — Despite giant fans pumping air in, they did little to stop the heat from becoming oppressive during the Twin Ports Summer Jam Monday at Lincoln Park Middle School.

On the other hand, the heat did little to stop Esko from running wild in its game against Monticello in the afternoon session.

The Summer Jam is the culmination of several teams’ summer training program and Esko looked like a team ready to contend for a spot at the state tournament next spring. The team scored almost at will Monday, taking a 24-point lead at the break and winning 71-49.

Granted, it’s still July and the calendar is almost as close to the end of last season as it is the start of the next, but Esko seniors Dalton Spindler and Zander Gabel have been at nearly all of the team’s summer league activities, and that’s been important as they develop new roles.

Esko has ended its last two seasons with a section championship loss to Pequot Lakes, and this season will have to replace two starters in Cuinn Berger and Carter Zezulka. Berger was a sharpshooter from the outside and scored more than 1,000 points in his career at Esko.

Esko’s Koi Perich jumps over the Monticello defense for a dunk during a game at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth on Monday afternoon, July 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“We’re hoping that we can get a little more ball movement this season,” coach Derek Anderson said. “Anytime you lose a 1,000-point scorer, that’s tough to replace, but we’re going to ask Dalton to do a little more scoring, because he’s been playing very well this summer. Then it’s got to be the next guy up, I think Zander is going to have a little bit bigger role for us and then we still need to do a better job of working it inside to Braedyn (Male).”

Spindler averaged 10.3 points per game and said he was ready to focus more on scoring than passing — but he’s ready to be whatever Anderson needs when the season starts.

“I like to do both,” Spindler said.

He is Esko’s top returning 3-point shooter. Spindler and junior Sam Haugen will will need to be ready when defenses collapse on fellow senior Koi Perich.

Perich, who is committed to play football for the University of Minnesota next year , averaged 22.8 points per game and made nearly 60% of his shots inside the perimeter. Anderson said Perich is an extraordinary athlete — but sometimes that gets him in a little trouble.

Esko’s Koi Perich dunks on the Monticello defense during a game at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth on Monday afternoon, July 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“But then he’ll respond and he’ll drive through a few people and he’ll get an easy bucket,” Anderson said. “It’s fun to watch at times, but we want him to be a little bit more of a facilitator this year. Teams start to really focus on him and they load up two or three guys when he starts to drive. Our shooters have got to be ready and we’re asking that he has the trust that when he kicks it back out, he’s going to get it back and it will be a little bit easier for him.”

With shooters like Haugen and Spindler, a 6 foot, 5 inch Male in the middle and Perich causing chaos wherever he goes, Gabel is excited to take the ball as the point guard.

“It’s just fun, no matter who I get the ball to, we can score if we put them in the right position,” Gabel said.

Asked how far Esko can advance this year, Spindler and Gabel responded simultaneously with one word: “State.”

With ‘consistency,’ Lumberjacks ‘in the mix’ in Section 7AAA

Cloquet’s Malachi Bridge (1) drives baseline past a Chisago Lakes defender at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth on Monday morning, July 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

It’s not hard to imagine who will lead Cloquet in the coming basketball season — Jack Battaglia.

The junior averaged 15 points per game and shot 36% from 3-point range for the Lumberjacks and was named to the 2023 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Boys Basketball Team .

Cloquet fell in its morning matchup against Chisago Lakes Monday in the Twin Ports Summer Jam at Lincoln Park Middle School, but coach Steve Battaglia liked the way they played against a team that should be one of the contenders for the Section 7AAA crown next spring. While he knows the younger Battaglia will be instrumental, it was another player that caught his eye this summer.

“For sure, things are going to run through (Jack Battaglia), as he goes, we’re going to go, I think,” Coach Battaglia said. “But then Malachi Bridge has really come on this year, he played in a reserve role as a junior, but he’ll be a key guy this year and he had a really good summer. If I had to say one guy who’s really broken out of the summer, it’s been Malachi.”

Cloquet’s Noah Hansen (14) drives to the hoop past a Chisago Lakes defender at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth on Monday morning, July 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Two other players the Lumberjacks will need production out of are seniors Joe Bailey and Seth Rothamel. Both were in the rotation last season, but both will likely see increased action in 2023-24, according to Battaglia.

“They’re both really capable, we just haven’t had the consistency yet that we’re going to need this year,” coach Battaglia said. “They both battled some injuries last year — Rothamel is battling one right now — but we’re going to need those guys healthy every day and consistently putting up numbers for us.”

Cloquet’s Elijah Aultman (5) tracks down the ball during the Lumberjacks' summer league game with Chisago Lakes at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth on Monday morning, July 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Coach Battaglia said while the Lumberjacks are going to be on anyone’s list to win the section, they have plenty to cause problems for any team they play.

“It’s hard to project, but yesterday after we played Chisago Lakes, I’d say I think we’re in the mix,” he said. “We’re certainly not going to be the favorite, we’re not going to be among the top couple teams, but I think we have enough to make most nights competitive and entertaining and hopefully we can knock some people off.”