Prep boys basketball: Rock Ridge shakes off pressure; hands Two Harbors first loss

EVELETH — Rock Ridge was starting to feel the heat late in its boys basketball game against Two Harbors Tuesday.

The Wolverines led by as many as 12 points in the second half, but the Agates’ Isaiah Hietala hit a 3-pointer that cut the lead to four with 2:46 left to play.

Instead of folding, Rock Ridge’s Carter Mavec drove down the lane for a basket and was fouled. Mavec hit the free throw and after a stop on the other end, the Wolverines’ Grant Hansen repeated the feat and put the Wolverines up by 10 with about 2 minutes to play.

Mavec finished with a game-high 30 points and Rock Ridge held on for an 83-71 win over the previously undefeated Agates.

Rock Ridge's Noah Mitchell goes up for a shot over the defense of Two Harbors' Kyler Pitkanen, 5, during the Wolverines' 83-71 win Monday in Eveleth. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

“It was a big shot, so obviously there’s a lot of pressure,” Mavec said. “A lot of us have played a lot of varsity minutes before, so we have taken those shots and our coaches trust us. You don’t feel that pressure when you take a shot with this team because we all trues each other — it’s just a great atmosphere.”

The sequence gave the Wolverines a little breathing room and put Two Harbors into a situation where it needed to foul to stop the clock.

“They worked and worked until we caught them doubling and they had to scramble to try to get the ball,” Rock Ridge coach Spencer Aune said. “We did a great job of recognizing it, attacking and getting the bucket and one. Those were huge just to settle us down.”

Hietala finished with 27 points and Trent Gomez had 24 for Two Harbors, but no other Agate had more than Kyler Pitkanen’s eight points. After an early flurry where the Agates jumped out to a 15-9 lead, the Wolverines clamped down defensively.

“Our defensive energy is what I loved the most after we scrapped our zone and went to man-to-man,” Aune said. “The energy on defense always leads to the offense. We share the ball so well on offense and look for that open shot. Casey (Aune) hit a few and then Carter got going and it kind of snowballed from there.”

Grant Hansen (23) of Rock Ridge shoots the ball against Keaton Christianson (4) of Hermantown on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Hermantown High School gymnasium.

Rock Ridge scored 46 first-half points, a big number for an Agates squad that has been strong defensively, and Two Harbors missed a lot of shots, especially at the free throw line.

“In the first half, our defensive effort wasn’t there — it wasn’t enough commitment to the type of pressure we want,” Two Harbors coach Bill Anderson said. “I think that improved in the second half and it brought us back from down to a four-point game. It wasn’t our best shooting night, our guys left a lot of points on the free-throw line. That hurt us, because that puts us into obvious pressure situations when we make those.”

Rock Ridge will host North Branch at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Eveleth-Gilbert High School.

Two Harbors (7-1) will play at Wrenshall at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Two Harbors 37-34—71

Eveleth-Gilbert 46-37—83

Two Harbors — Trent Gomez 24, Kyler Pitkanen 8, Deacon Bark 2, Cash Williams 4, Cam Nelson 2, Isaiah Hietala 27, Trevor Klieve 4. Totals 26 14-26 71.

3-point goals — Gomez, Hietala 4.

Virginia — Carter Mavec 30, Casey Aune 14, Griffin Krmpotich 9, Zane Lokken 9, Max Williams 2, Noah Mitchell 9, Grant Hansen 10. Totals 26 21-27 83.