Prep boys basketball: Hermantown’s Soumis helps Hawks find ‘groove’ in win over Superior

HERMANTOWN — Trailing Superior by four with about four minutes remaining in the first half, Hermantown’s Abe Soumis decided to take matters in his own hands Tuesday.

Through the first 14 minutes of play, Hermantown trailed 21-17 and the typically high-scoring Hawks couldn’t buy a bucket.

Hermantown's Nathan Hill goes up for a layup during the Hawks' game against Superior Thursday, Feb. 23 in Hermatown. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

“Our game is playing fast and we kind of went away from that in the beginning — they were stopping us,” Soumis said. “The coaches, their game plan is just to have us go up and down the court and that’s what we practice. Once we found our groove, we rolled with it.”

Soumis scored three straight buckets to power a 16-2 Hawks run to close the half, taking a 33-23 lead into the locker room. Hermantown came out and added to the lead early in the half and cruised to a 73-63 win and clinched the Lake Superior Conference title.

“We didn’t come out of the gates like we wanted to there — credit to Superior, they slowed it down,” Hermantown coach Andy Fenske said. “That’s what they want to do with the depth and guys that they have. We knew we had to get them going and we couldn’t do it because we weren’t making our shots. We finally started exposing the middle there and Abe went on that quick three-, four-bucket run and that was the spark. After that, we could get into our press and force them to make turnovers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second half, the Hermantown lead ballooned to 18, but Superior wasn’t done. Trailing 54-36, the Spartans’ Tre Sanigar was fouled on a made 3-pointer and made the free throw to complete the four-point play.

Eventually, Superior cut it to five late, but Hermantown’s Peyton Menzel put a stop to the run when he stole the ball and kept it from going out of bounds.

“I knew I could steal it, so I just kind of pinned it to the sideline,” Menzel said. “Then he went to the ground and I saw I could get it. I got it, went to the hoop, drew the foul and made the bucket.”

Menzel went on to hit four free throws over the final minutes to help clinch the win. “Early in the game, I missed a few,” Menzel said. “When I got to the line, I slowed it down more and thought about making my bucket. I just shot it and got my shooter’s touch and it went in.”

Menzel led the Hawks with 18 points, while Blake Schmitz had 17 and Soumis had 18.

Superior coach Kory Deadrick was happy with his team’s effort, they just couldn’t keep the Hawk attack contained the entire game.

Superior freshman Calvin Anderson, 24, looks to pass to an open man as Hermantown's Drew Schmitz, 21, tries to defend during a game Thursday, Feb. 23 in Hermantown. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

“They just fly up the floor and they are very interchangeable with the guys that they sub and rotate in,” Deadrick said. “But my guys kept fighting, they got a little tired, we rallied, cut it five and Tre had a good look at a three, but he missed it … My guys competed, we didn’t bring back one guy who played varsity basketball from last year’s team. These are the games that we’re still learning how to win and we came up a little short tonight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanigar led all scorers with 31 points for the Spartans.

As the Hawks (18-6) head into the final stretch of the season and are looking for their second consecutive trip to the state tournament, Fenske thinks the team still hasn’t played its best game.

“We’ve talked all year about how we don’t want to be playing our best basketball early,” Fenske said. “We’ve put a lot of complete stuff together, but we have yet to play a complete game. I truly think these guys’ best basketball is ahead of them, but as we hit this playoff time, we keep talking talking about how it’s no longer going to be 70 possessions a game — we’re going to be in the mid to low 60s and that’s exactly what it was tonight. We talked about how important the basketball is out there and we’ve just got to keep battling, striving and pushing each other.

Hermantown will play at St. Francis at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Superior (12-11) will host Chippewa Falls in the WIAA tournament regional at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3.

Superior 23-40—63

Hermantown 33-40—73

Superior — Daynen Lull 9, Tre Sanigar 31, Devon Ford 7, Carter Lambert 1, Calvin Anderson 6, Drew Eisel 6. Totals 23 8-11 63.

ADVERTISEMENT

3-point goals — Lull, Sanigar 4, Anderson.

Hermantown — Blake Schmitz 17, Brayden Lundeen 3, Abe Soumis 16, Nathan Hill 6, Peyton Menzel 18, Drew Schmitz 45, Broc Sundland 8. 30 9-19 73.