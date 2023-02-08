99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep boys basketball: Esko falls on ‘crazy’ Pequot Lakes buzzerbeater

Eli Laposky hit an off-balance shot as time expired to win the game for the Patriots.

A teenage male basketball player in a dark uniform hangs in the air as he tries to shoot the ball over four players wearing white with their arms raised, while he collides with one of the players in white knocking that player down, in front of a packed gymnasium where most fans are wearing blue and yellow.
Esko’s Sam Haugen (5) gets called for an offensive foul as he gets a shot up over the Pequot Lakes defense in the first half of the game in Esko on Tuesday evening, Feb. 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
February 07, 2023 11:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ESKO — With just seconds remaining Monday, Esko’s Koi Perich hit two free throws to tie the score with Pequot Lakes and send the game to overtime.

Unfortunately for the Eskomos, Eli Laposky had other ideas.

The Patriots called a timeout with 1.8 seconds to draw up a play. Laposky took an off-balance shot around his defender, but despite the difficulty, the shot hit nothing but net as time expired, giving Pequot Lakes a 66-63 win.

“When we drew up the play, it was going to the other side,” Laposky said. “I knew he was face-guarding, so I took a step back and basically he fell for it. So I went around, I saw the ball rolling and I picked it up. I knew there was 1.8 on the clock, I knew it had to shoot, then it went in and the rest is history.”

During the timeout, Esko talked about trying to keep everything in front of them and forcing the Patriots to catch the ball going toward the Eskomos’ basket.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We came out and decided that we wanted to try to face-guard and gave them a clear path going with momentum toward their hoop,” Esko coach Derek Anderson said. “We had a couple guys that I think could have — if they were looking for the basketball — could have stole the ball, but they were too busy focused on their guy. So that’s not very good team defense and then, obviously, it was a crazy shot to go in at the end.”

Esko led most of the game and held a 61-60 lead with about a minute to play. Instead of working the clock down, the Patriots were able to get a hand on one of Esko’s passes and Conner Quale hit a shot at the basket, just his second make of the night, to put his team up a point.

As time wound down, Laposky missed two of three free throws to give Perich an opportunity to knot the game.

“We started to just stand around on offense again and we didn’t really look to attack, it was more passing it back and forth without and purpose to it,” Anderson said. “Then defensively, we got out of position gambling for no reason a couple of times and they got some easy buckets off of it.”

Pequot Lakes coach Rich Spiczka said it didn’t matter if Laposky’s shot went in, the Patriots had played well with potentially a more-talented Esko team.

“Even with about 3 minutes left, I was proud of our kids’ effort because we competed,” Spiczka said. “We’ve got to do it a different way than they do it. It’s got to be a little more strategic, a little more controlled. Our kids played with guts — we had chances to put the thing away. I think with under a minute to go, we missed a layup. We missed a bunch of free throws, we had our chances, but we didn’t quit competing and I’m proud of our kids for that.”

The last time the teams met was in the Section 7AA championship game last season and it could happen again in a little over a month — something Laposky is looking forward to.

“It’s a lot of fun playing these guys,” Laposky said. “They’re a really good team and to see this type of competition, it just makes the game a lot more fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes (11-5) will play at Park Rapids at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Esko (14-3) will host St. Paul Johnson at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Pequot Lakes 32-34—66

Esko 33-30—63

Pequot Lakes — Eli Laposky 13, Gavin Kennen 20, Grant Loge 20, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 9. Totals 27 7-10 66.

3-point goals — Laposky 3, Kennen, Loge 2, Spiczka 3.

Esko — Carter Zezulka 5, Koi Perich 17, Sam Haugen 2, Dalton Spindler 18, Cuinn Berger 15, Braedyn Male 6. Totals 27 4-11 63.

3-point goals — Spindler 4, Berger 5.

More from Jamey Malcomb
Duluth Denfeld's Mararies Ferguson and Aidan Altona stand out in a win over Two Harbors.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: With the ball in his hands, Denfeld’s Ferguson makes defenses ‘uncomfortable’
The sophomore is averaging more than 18 points a game and the Hunters have already tripled their win total from last season.
February 07, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Menzel’s clutch 3 lifts Hermantown past Bemidji
February 03, 2023 10:51 PM
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Hockey Day, Hermantown enjoy reunion after 13-year hiatus
February 03, 2023 06:30 AM
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Duluth East’s Jobe Juenemann gets shot ‘back on track’ against Superior
January 31, 2023 10:49 PM
Prep
Prep boys swimming: Minnesota-bound Grant Wodny pushes Duluth teammates to excel
January 31, 2023 06:00 AM

A teenage male basketball player in a black jersey and shorts hangs in air about to let go of a basketball with his left hand as the defender, in a white uniform, looks up at the player in flight in front of a packed gymnasium of fans wearing blue and yellow.
Esko’s Koi Perich (3) floats up a shot after getting fouled by Pequot Lakes’ Grant Loge (11) in the first half of the game in Esko on Tuesday evening, Feb. 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
The basketball is caught in the net as a teenage male basketball player wearing a black uniform holds onto the rim while the player in a white uniform extends his right arm towards the offensive player before the ball falls to the floor.
Esko’s Braedyn Male (25) dunks on Pequot Lakes’ Gavin Kennen (5) in the first half of the game in Esko on Tuesday evening, Feb. 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
The teenage male basketball player in the black uniform on the right side of the frame has the basketball in his left hand as he dribbles around the player in a white uniform who is sliding to his left to try to get back into defensive position.
Esko’s Dalton Spindler (15) drives to the hoop past Pequot Lakes’ Conner Quale (21) in the first half of the game in Esko on Tuesday evening, Feb. 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
The teenage male basketball player in the black uniform extends his right arm out with the basketball as he bends his knees in mid-flight while floating under the outstretched right arm of the player in the white uniform that is jumping vertically.
Esko’s Cuinn Berger (20) glides past Pequot Lakes’ Gavin Kennen (5) in the first half of the game in Esko on Tuesday evening, Feb. 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
A teenage male basketball player in a black uniform sticks out his tongue while the ball is in his left hand as he leans forward dribbling up the floor.
Esko’s Jacion Owens (1) pushes the ball up the court in the first half of the Eskomos game with Pequot Lakes on Tuesday evening, Feb. 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSBOYS BASKETBALLESKO ESKOMOSPEQUOT LAKES
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
What To Read Next
Duluth Marshall’s Ilsa Lindaman (19) works the puck behind the net in front of Superior’s Gabryel Olson (20)
Prep
Prep report: Lindaman, Thorson combine for seven-goal night as Hilltoppers roll on
The postseason begin in Minnesota girls hockey and alpine skiing on Tuesday.
February 07, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Esko’s Kyra Johnson (21) loses the ball while she gets swarmed by the Superior defense of Annabel Manion (2), Savannah Leopold (20), Ava Stratton (24) and Eva Peterson (23)
Prep
Prep report: Peterson's 19 points lead Superior past Esko
The Spartans have won 17 consecutive games dating back two months.
February 06, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school girls play hockey
Prep
Prep report: Mirage go into postseason on winning note
Girls hockey section tournament play begins on Tuesday night.
February 04, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Northwestern’s Cole Lahti (22) drives to the hoop
Prep
Prep report: Lahti joins list of 1,000-point scorers in Northwestern win
Needing just seven, he scored 29 as the Tigers hit triple digits at home.
February 03, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports