Prep boys basketball: East’s size too much for Denfeld

DULUTH — Duluth East’s Patrick Smith and Rocco Paulson weren’t on fire Monday when they played Duluth Denfeld, but that wasn’t necessarily what the Greyhounds needed.

In fact, it was when Duluth East’s shooters were a little off that Smith and Paulson made their mark. The Greyhounds post players — each standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall — both scored 18 points in the 88-46 win over the Hunters.

Many of their points came on offensive rebounds the pair put back for an easy two points that led to the Greyhounds’ blowout, and their presence was more like “insurance” for East’s perimeter players, according to coach Rhett McDonald.

“I don’t think we shot it particularly well throughout the game,” McDonald said. “It just gives us a lot more confidence to continue to shoot when we know we have big guys that clean it up. I loved our energy, I loved our effort — we had just so many second chances, so many second, third efforts from the guys and it was just really, really fun to coach."

Smith said he knows his team’s size down low is a strength for the team, something they are going to need as they get deeper into the season.

“With my size, I’ve got to go up with it,” Smith said. “I’m the closest one to the rim, I’ve got to finish those. I feel like even though I’ve got three guys on me, the advantage is still with me down low in the post. The touch comes with practice and that confidence mounts in game as you make shots. You feel more confident and you’re willing to try those tougher shots.”

Aidan Altona finished with 18 points for the Hunters, but often Denfeld guards were settling for jump shots instead of forcing their way into the lane.

“We found times to attack the gap, but I felt like we didn’t actually get all the way to the basket,” Denfeld coach Phil Homere said. “The goal was to make their bigs defend our guards and then our guards had to look to attack, but instead of attacking all the way to the basket, they were able to force us to shoot pull-up jump shots.”

Even more problematic, Denfeld’s defenders weren’t switching over when the East big men got the ball down low.

“The game play was we needed to front the post and have that backside help,” Homere said. “But it was like that backside help didn’t exist, so that made it a little tough for us.”

For the Greyhounds, not only do they have someone who can light it up from the outside or drive to the basket in senior Jobe Juenneman, they have two experienced post players that have the ability to finish with either hand — something that will pose problems for many of the teams East will play in Section 7AAAA.

“When you see a kid that uses his right and left hand, like Rocco and Pat, that’s just a product of so many reps that we’ve worked with these guys over time,” McDonald said. “It poses a lot of challenges and there’s not going to be a lot of teams that can guard our two big guys at once, in particular up here, but even in our section. That’s what we’re gearing up for, both guys had 19 points each and, at the end of the day, when that happens it’s going to be a positive for us.”

Duluth East (3-0) has already lost practices and games to weather-related cancellations and while a win over a crosstown rival is fun, but the Greyhounds are focused on getting better for the section tournament in March.

“We’re trying to be really cognizant of the fact that it’s still early in the season,” McDonald said. “We’ve had cancellations, we’ve had sickness, we’ve had not a lot of practice. So these wins early in the season are great, but we have to continue to get better every single day to be at our best in March.”

While Denfeld can’t match up with the Greyhounds’ size, they likely won’t play another team that can put two 6’8" players on the floor at the same time. They will face teams like Hermantown that can shoot and score, but they were far more competitive with the Hawks in a 79-70 loss Dec. 6.

“Speed is our advantage,” Homere said. “We have a very quick team — not having that size, we try to take advantage with our speed and trying to get out and run. I felt like tonight, we didn’t really get many fast-break points. We’re a better team when we get out and run. When we’re playing teams our size, we don’t have to worry about somebody scoring on us down low. We know that we can just do our assignment, get in the game and everything will work out in our favor.”

Duluth East is scheduled to host Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Duluth Denfeld (2-4) will play at Cloquet at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

