Prep boys basketball: East gets ‘snowball’ rolling against Hermantown

The Hawks lost their first game of the season, but “there’s a lot to build on,” according to coach Andy Fenske.

boys play high school basketball game
Andrew Schmitz (21) of Hermantown and Patrick Smith (31) of Duluth East compete for the ball at the Duluth East Gymnasium on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
January 10, 2023 11:03 PM
DULUTH — Early in a game against Hermantown Tuesday, Duluth East senior Rocco Paulson found teammate Jobe Juenneman alone in the corner for a 3-pointer in the corner.

Juenneman drained the long-range shot. He and Paulson went on to score the Greyhounds’ first 12 points and that set the tone for a 65-58 win — Hermantown’s first loss of the season.

boys play high school basketball game
Keaton Christianson (4) of Hermantown passes the ball around Michael Kastelic (23) of Duluth East at the Duluth East Gymnasium on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“It was just like going out there, throwing the first punch, getting them on their heels and just keeping our foot down,” Juenneman said.

Duluth East coach Rhett McDonald said his team played at the pace it wanted to and Paulson and fellow 6 foot, 8 inch center Patrick Smith did a good job finding open players from the post.

“We wanted to be really intentional — especially early on — about playing the way that we wanted to play and not be dictated by their pressure,” McDonald said. “I thought that’s what we did really, really well and I thought we established a post presence very early on. I’d be willing to bet those post touches we got were some of the reasons that led to an eventual 3-pointer, because they were collapsing on our bigs. Our bigs are great passers and they’re very unselfish.”

boys play high school basketball game
Dillion Bement (2) of Duluth East shoots a basket against Abraham Soumis (10) of Hermantown at the Duluth East Gymnasium on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Hermantown coach Andy Fenske said the Hawks, playing their third game in five days, came out “sluggish” and left Juenneman unguarded early on.

“Right from the get-go, we sink off their shooter and Jobe hits a 3 there and the one thing we talked about with shooters was ‘don’t sink off Jobe,’” Fenske said. “We don’t help off him and he hits that and it really set the tone, unfortunately not in a good way.”

boys play high school basketball game
Michael Kastelic (23) of Duluth East chases a loose ball against Abraham Soumis (10) of Hermantown at the Duluth East Gymnasium on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth East led 37-27 at halftime and went on a 9-2 run to start the second half to extend the lead to 17. The Hawks cut into the lead later in the second half, cutting the gap to nine after Blake Schmitz hit a 3-pointer, but Greyhound freshman Ty Nyberg hit a 3-pointer and Michael Kastelic hit a pair of free throws and the lead ballooned back to 14.

Still, the Hawks battled back again, cutting the Duluth East lead to seven, before getting a bucket at the rim from Smith in the final minute — his seventh of the half — to seal the Greyhounds win.

boys play high school basketball game
Michael Kastelic (23) of Duluth East dribbles the ball against Peyton Menzel (14) of Hermantown at the Duluth East Gymnasium on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“There’s a lot to take away, there’s a lot that we can build on that we can learn from film,” Fenske said. “These guys are going to respond. As frustrating as it is, these guys are going to rally around each other and with the resiliency they have, they’re going to get over it quicker than the coaches do and that’s probably the best thing possible.”

The Hawks (8-1) will get another chance to see Duluth East when they meet in the final game of the regular season on March 2.

boys play high school basketball game
Broc Sundland (30) of Hermantown shoots the ball against Patrick Smith (31) of Duluth East at the Duluth East Gymnasium on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Greyhounds (8-1) are off to a great start and Paulson feels like his team is just getting started.

“It’s like a snowball going down a mountain,” Paulson said. “We’re just keeping our momentum up and keeping positive. We get to practice every day and we all just love being together. I think that connection and just love for the game as well, I think that’s a great thing we have this year.”

Duluth East will play at Grand Rapids at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Hermantown will host Cloquet at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Hermantown 27-31—58

Duluth East 37-28—65

Hermantown —Blake Schmitz 17, Broc Sundland 8, Peyton Menzel 14, Abe Soumis 12, Nathan Hill 4, Drew Schmitz 2. Totals 23 8-12 58.

3-point goals — B. Schmitz, Menzel 2, Suomis.

Duluth East — Dillon Bement 8, Patrick Smith 16, Michael Kastelic 12, Ty Nyberg 5, Jobe Juennemann 13, Rocco Paulson 8. Totals 27 4-12 65.

3-point goals — Juennemann 3, Nyberg 2, Kastelic 2.

