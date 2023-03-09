Prep boys basketball: Duluth East showcases versatility in section quarterfinal win over Centennial

DULUTH — The scoring versatility boasted by No. 2 seed Duluth East was on full display in a convincing 78-61 win over No. 7 seed Centennial in the quarterfinal round of the Section 7AAAA tournament Wednesday at Duluth East High School.

Senior guard Michael Kastelic had the hot hand for the Greyhounds in knocking down six of the team’s 13 made field goals from beyond the arc, while senior center Patrick Smith made his presence felt on the low post to finish with a game-high 21 points.

“I thought offensively we were really efficient for the most part,” Duluth East coach Rhett McDonald said. “I thought when we got middle touches against their zone great things happened (and) I love the way that Michael (Kastelic) shot the ball today. He stepped up.”

The victory sets up a semifinal meeting with No. 3 seed Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday as the team looks to advance to the section final for the first time since the 2020-2021 season.

In order to get there, Smith stressed the need for the team to get the most out of every trip down the court.

“Discipline first and foremost (is key). Doing the little things that we’ve been taught and doing them exceptionally well is what we’re striving to do,” Smith said. “We’re striving to do (that) every possession. Every possession matters more and more as we get deeper into the playoffs.”

The desire for efficiency was apparent in the early goings of the first half as the Greyhounds required little time to heat up offensively. The visitors were left reeling in the aftermath of a 15-3 scoring run four minutes into the game fueled by baskets from Kastelic and Rocco Paulson inside.

The fast start set the tone for the remainder of the lopsided contest, according to McDonald.

“Guys were being aggressive early on. I think we threw the first punch, so to speak, and I think that was a huge factor in this game too, getting off to a great start,” McDonald said.

After a brief surge for the Cougars highlighted by consecutive field goals from Kellen Binder, the Greyhounds quickly re-established momentum with Patrick Smith and Paulson giving Centennial defenders fits down low, with East opening up a 20-point lead at 33-13.

“When you have two bigs, it’s tough to take both away,” McDonald said. “I think both of those guys inside really worked with each other pretty well and opened up opportunities for themselves.”

The team went on to hold a 39-22 advantage at the break, with Smith leading all scorers with 13 points.

Centennial managed to keep pace in the final 18 minutes of play behind double-digit scoring efforts from Jacob Hosfield and Jack D’Agostino. The Cougars were unable to complete the comeback, however, as Kastelic caught fire with five of his made 3-pointers to stave off the Cougars’ comeback bid.

Centennial 21-39--61

Duluth East 39-39--78

Centennial -- Ty Burgoon 7, Kellen Binder 4, Tyler Mabry 3, Jacob Hosfield 19, Jack D’Agostino 11, Timmy Ball 7. Totals 21 8-12 61.

3-point goals -- Hosfield 5, Mabry 1, Ball 2, D’Agostino 2, Burgoon 1.

Duluth East -- Dillon Bement 13, Bryce Miller 5, Brennan Meyer 9, Ty Nyberg 2, Jobe Juenemann 2, Michael Kastelic 20, Patrick Smith 21, Rocco Paulson 6 . Totals 31 3-3 78.