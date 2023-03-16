6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep boys basketball: Cherry’s Isaac Asuma ‘does it all’ in semifinal win over Northland

The Tigers will face Deer River in the Section 7A final at 7 p.m. Friday at Romano Gym.

DZ5B9813.JPG
Cherry's Isaac Asuma leads a fast break in the first half of a Section 7A boys basketball semifinal at Romano Gym in Duluth on Wednesday.
Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Today at 10:34 PM

DULUTH — Cherry junior Isaac Asuma put his full array of formidable skills in the Tigers Section 7A semifinal matchup against Northland Wednesday at Romano Gym.

Asuma scored 24 points in Cherry’s 86-53 win over the Eagles, but that’s only part of the story. Not only did the Minnesota recruit lead his team in points, he was all over the floor — finding open shooters on the wings, forcing steals and grabbing rebounds for an outlet pass down the floor or a put back on the offensive glass.

“He brings everything — like literally everything,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “Go through any part of the game and he brings it. You see him getting down on the floor for loose balls, you see him boxing guys out, you see him talking — just everything basketball-related, he does it all.”

DZ5B9848.JPG
Cherry's Isaac Asuma drives to the basket past Northland's Alexander Wake during a Section 7A boys basketball semifinal on Wednesday at Romano Gym in Duluth.
Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

The Tigers didn’t run away from Northland from the very beginning, but they only trailed once in the early going when the Eagles’ Alec Wake hit a 3-pointer to put his team up 5-4. From there, the Tigers slowly but surely extended the lead to 13 at half and eventually led by more than 35 points in the latter parts of the game.

“We knew we had a job to do,” Asuma said. “We all came out and played as hard as we could until the end of the game. I was just trying to attack the hoop. They were playing a super packed-in defense. I would get to the lane and get three bodies on me. I would just kick out for my teammates. I trust that my teammates are able to make the right plays, either at the hoop or passing to someone else.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Tigers’ offense was impressive, it started with their defense, according to Northland coach Chris Carlson.

“You can't make up their defense in practice — we can’t duplicate that,” Carlson said. “We gave up a lot of turnovers trying to do too much, probably because of the defense, and that led to too many fast break points.”

DZ5B9817.JPG
Cherry's Isaac Asuma is surrounded by two Northland defenders under the basket during the first half of a Section 7A boys basketball semifinal at Romano Gym in Duluth on Wednesday.
Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

Many of those fast-break points came with Asuma unleashing an outlet pass to Noah Sundquist streaking ahead of the defense. Those long outlet passes have become one of Asuma’s hallmarks, but they’ve been part of his game since long before he began playing varsity basketball.

“Since I was little, it’s always just been if someone is open up the court, give them the ball,” Asuma said. “As I got older and my IQ developed, I learned the best way to score for our team is in transition or when you have numbers, so getting the ball up the court early is a thing I like to pride myself on.”

Cherry (25-4) will face Deer River in the Section 7A finals at 6 p.m. Friday at Romano. The Warriors (24-5) rallied to beat Mountain Iron-Buhl 86-73 in overtime in the early game Friday at Romano and defeated Cherry in the first game of the season 64-58. Asuma was unavailable for the first matchup but that doesn’t mean the Tigers are overlooking Deer River.

DZ5B9862.JPG
Isaac Asuma of Cherry releases a 3-point shot during the second half of a Section 7A boys basketball semifinal vs. Northland at Romano Gym in Duluth on Wednesday.
Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

“With Deer River, you’re going to get a team that never quits,” Christianson said. “They share the ball well, they have five guys that play hard and they play for each other. Dave Olson, their head coach, does a heck of a job with those guys and it’s going to be a big fight on Friday.”

Northland 27-26—53

Cherry 40-46—86

Northland — Nolan Carson 20, Aiden Carlson 7, Alec Wake 17, Liam Wake 9. Totals 19 12-17 53.

3-point goals — N. Carlson, A. Carlson, A. Wake.

Cherry — Andrew Staples 4, Noah Sundquist 22, Isaac Asuma 24, Noah Asuma 11, Isaiah Asuma 10, Landon Ruotsalainen 6, Carson Brown 9. Totals 38 3-3 86.

3-point goals — Isaac Asuma 2, N. Asuma 3, Ruotsalainen 2.

DZ5B9798.JPG
Cherry's Carson Brown closes out on Northland's Alexander Wake in the first half of a Section 7A boys basketball semifinal at Romano Gym in Duluth on Wednesday.
Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune
More from Jamey Malcomb

Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
What To Read Next
Girls hockey player is about to score a goal in an all-star game
Prep
Photos: All-Star game caps Northland hockey season
March 14, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Edina vs Minnetonka_2033.jpg
Prep
Minnetonka wins second-ever state title, beats rival Edina
March 11, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
APC Neenah vs. Superior boys basketball 030923 2250 ttm.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Spartans, Eagles denied in sectional finals
March 11, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Aitkin County Squad winter
Minnesota
6-year-old boy drowns after falling through ice in Aitkin County
March 15, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Crews work on mall roof.
Local
Duluth mall remains closed after roof cave-in
March 15, 2023 08:32 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Man shovels as man behind moves snow blower.
Weather
More heavy, wet snow Thursday into Friday for much of Northland
March 15, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
A courtroom gavel
Local
Hibbing man accused of sexually abusing child
March 15, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen