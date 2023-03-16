Prep boys basketball: Cherry’s Isaac Asuma ‘does it all’ in semifinal win over Northland

DULUTH — Cherry junior Isaac Asuma put his full array of formidable skills in the Tigers Section 7A semifinal matchup against Northland Wednesday at Romano Gym.

Asuma scored 24 points in Cherry’s 86-53 win over the Eagles, but that’s only part of the story. Not only did the Minnesota recruit lead his team in points, he was all over the floor — finding open shooters on the wings, forcing steals and grabbing rebounds for an outlet pass down the floor or a put back on the offensive glass.

“He brings everything — like literally everything,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “Go through any part of the game and he brings it. You see him getting down on the floor for loose balls, you see him boxing guys out, you see him talking — just everything basketball-related, he does it all.”

Cherry's Isaac Asuma drives to the basket past Northland's Alexander Wake during a Section 7A boys basketball semifinal on Wednesday at Romano Gym in Duluth. Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

The Tigers didn’t run away from Northland from the very beginning, but they only trailed once in the early going when the Eagles’ Alec Wake hit a 3-pointer to put his team up 5-4. From there, the Tigers slowly but surely extended the lead to 13 at half and eventually led by more than 35 points in the latter parts of the game.

“We knew we had a job to do,” Asuma said. “We all came out and played as hard as we could until the end of the game. I was just trying to attack the hoop. They were playing a super packed-in defense. I would get to the lane and get three bodies on me. I would just kick out for my teammates. I trust that my teammates are able to make the right plays, either at the hoop or passing to someone else.”

While the Tigers’ offense was impressive, it started with their defense, according to Northland coach Chris Carlson.

“You can't make up their defense in practice — we can’t duplicate that,” Carlson said. “We gave up a lot of turnovers trying to do too much, probably because of the defense, and that led to too many fast break points.”

Cherry's Isaac Asuma is surrounded by two Northland defenders under the basket during the first half of a Section 7A boys basketball semifinal at Romano Gym in Duluth on Wednesday. Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

Many of those fast-break points came with Asuma unleashing an outlet pass to Noah Sundquist streaking ahead of the defense. Those long outlet passes have become one of Asuma’s hallmarks, but they’ve been part of his game since long before he began playing varsity basketball.

“Since I was little, it’s always just been if someone is open up the court, give them the ball,” Asuma said. “As I got older and my IQ developed, I learned the best way to score for our team is in transition or when you have numbers, so getting the ball up the court early is a thing I like to pride myself on.”

Cherry (25-4) will face Deer River in the Section 7A finals at 6 p.m. Friday at Romano. The Warriors (24-5) rallied to beat Mountain Iron-Buhl 86-73 in overtime in the early game Friday at Romano and defeated Cherry in the first game of the season 64-58. Asuma was unavailable for the first matchup but that doesn’t mean the Tigers are overlooking Deer River.

Isaac Asuma of Cherry releases a 3-point shot during the second half of a Section 7A boys basketball semifinal vs. Northland at Romano Gym in Duluth on Wednesday. Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

“With Deer River, you’re going to get a team that never quits,” Christianson said. “They share the ball well, they have five guys that play hard and they play for each other. Dave Olson, their head coach, does a heck of a job with those guys and it’s going to be a big fight on Friday.”

Northland 27-26—53

Cherry 40-46—86

Northland — Nolan Carson 20, Aiden Carlson 7, Alec Wake 17, Liam Wake 9. Totals 19 12-17 53.

3-point goals — N. Carlson, A. Carlson, A. Wake.

Cherry — Andrew Staples 4, Noah Sundquist 22, Isaac Asuma 24, Noah Asuma 11, Isaiah Asuma 10, Landon Ruotsalainen 6, Carson Brown 9. Totals 38 3-3 86.

3-point goals — Isaac Asuma 2, N. Asuma 3, Ruotsalainen 2.

Cherry's Carson Brown closes out on Northland's Alexander Wake in the first half of a Section 7A boys basketball semifinal at Romano Gym in Duluth on Wednesday. Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune