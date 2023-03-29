99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Prep basketball: Minnesota sweeps Border Battle for the first time

Duluth East's Jobe Juenemann and Pine City's Sophie Lahti were named the boys and girls MVPs.

Player in white shoots over player in black.
Hermantown’s Blake Schmitz, right, gets a shot up over Northwestern’s Cole Lahti in the first half of the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association’s Border Battle on Tuesday, March 28 at Romano Gym on the Minnesota Duluth campus.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Today at 1:24 PM

DULUTH — For the first time, Minnesota teams ruled the day at the Duluth Area Youth Basketball Association’s 13th annual Border Battle Tuesday at Romano Gym.

The Minnesota boys team jumped out to a big lead and topped Wisconsin 115-86 and the Minnesota girls won 95-78.

Player in white shoots ball.
Two Harbors’ Trent Gomez, right, slips past Northwestern’s Cole Lahti for a bucket in the first half of the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association’s Border Battle on Tuesday, March 28 at Romano Gym on the Minnesota Duluth campus.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Despite the lopsided scores, both games featured plenty of excitement from a collection of the best players from both sides of the border.

The Minnesota boys jumped out to a 62-40 lead at halftime on the strength of 17 points in the first 20 minutes from Two Harbors’ Trent Gomez.

The kids from Wisconsin wouldn’t go away, however, chipping away at the lead in the second half and eventually cutting it to nine points with about 10 minutes to play, but Gomez and Duluth East’s Jobe Juenemann found some chemistry.

Gomez found Juenemann on the perimeter twice late in the second half to begin to build the lead again and Cherry’s Isaac Asuma slammed the door with a thunderous dunk in the final minutes of play.

Player in white soars to hoop.
Cherry’s Isaac Asuma, right, soars past Northwestern’s Cole Lahti for a bucket in the first half of the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association’s Border Battle on Tuesday, March 28 at Romano Gym on the Minnesota Duluth campus.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Juenemann scored a team-high 22 points and was named the game’s MVP. Cumberland’s Jax Effertz scored a game-high 29 points and Northwestern’s Cole Lahti was the highest local scorer for Wisconsin with five points.

Hamling, Raye duel in girls game

Teams shake hands after game.
Superior’s Emma Raye leads her Team Wisconsin teammates as they shake hands after the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association’s Border Battle on Tuesday night, March 28 at Romano Gym on the Minnesota Duluth campus.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Grand Rapids' Taryn Hamling and Superior’s Emma Raye went back and forth in the girls game, with Hamling finishing with 22 points and Raye a game-high 25 points.

Hamling hit five 3-pointers and the Minnesota team hit 10, where Wisconsin hit just two the entire game.

In February, Hamling overcame some early shooting woes to lead Grand Rapids to a 59-50 win over Superior for the Lake Superior Conference title, the second time in the past two seasons the Thunderhawks and the Spartans have met for the LSC championship.

Northwestern’s Tieryn Plasch finished with five points and Superior’s Savannah Leopold scored three, with the pair combining for Wisconsin’s only two makes from the perimeter.

Fresh off their run to the Class A state title, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Sage Ganyo scored 11 points for Minnesota and the Rangers were honored for the triumph in Minneapolis in between the games.

Pine City’s Sophie Lahti scored 13 points and was named the game’s MVP.

Player in black dribbles.
Northwestern’s Tieryn Plasch, right, drives on Mountain Iron-Buhl's Sage Ganyo in the first quarter of the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association’s Border Battle on Tuesday, March 28 at Romano Gym on the Minnesota Duluth campus.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player drives to the hoop.
Mountain Iron-Buhl's Sage Ganyo, right, drives to the hoop for Team Minnesota in the second quarter of the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association’s Border Battle on Tuesday, March 28 at Romano Gym on the Minnesota Duluth campus.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player in black dribbles past player in white.
Superior’s Emma Raye, right, drives past Pequot Lakes’ Maci Martini in the first quarter of the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association’s Border Battle on Tuesday night, March 28 at Romano Gym on the Minnesota Duluth campus. Raye led all scorers in the game.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Two players fight for rebound.
Superior’s Emma Raye, left, battles for a rebound with Cloquet’s Alexa Snesrud in the third quarter of the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association’s Border Battle on Tuesday, March 28 at Romano Gym on the Minnesota Duluth campus.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player in white shoots ball.
Duluth East’s Rachel Hagen, right, gets a shot up over Hurley’s Melissa DiGiorgio in the second quarter of the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association’s Border Battle on Tuesday, March 28 at Romano Gym on the Minnesota Duluth campus.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player in black shoots over player in white.
Superior’s Savannah Leopold, right, fires a shot up over Cromwell-Wright’s Sascha Korpela in the first quarter of the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association’s Border Battle on Tuesday, March 28 at Romano Gym on the Minnesota Duluth campus.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
033123.s.st.BorderBattle9.jpg
South Shore’s Carter Lulich, right, gets up high as he swats a layup attempt by Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Asher Zubich in the first half of the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association’s Border Battle on Tuesday, March 28 at Romano Gym on the Minnesota Duluth campus.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player in white dribbles ball.
Esko’s Cuinn Berger drives to the hoop in the first half of the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association’s Border Battle on Tuesday, March 28 at Romano Gym on the Minnesota Duluth campus.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
More from Jamey Malcomb

Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
