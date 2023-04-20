99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep baseball: ‘Versatile’ Duluth East looking to make a splash

The Greyhounds have plenty of talent returning to the team, but they will play “one of the tougher schedules in the state,” according to coach Chris Siljendahl.

Duluth East’s Bjorn Lind (3) throws a pitch
Duluth East’s Bjorn Lind (3) throws a pitch in the first inning of the Greyhounds' game with Superior at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Lind is part of the Greyhounds' talented junior class.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Today at 5:55 PM

DULUTH — Twice in Chris Siljendahl’s nine years as coach of Duluth East, the Greyhounds have advanced to the section championship game.

Both times they’ve been in the 2-0 game — a matchup between the last two remaining undefeated teams in the winner’s bracket — East ended up in the loser’s bracket. The Greyhounds weren’t able to battle back and move on to the state tournament, but Siljendahl is trying to get his team ready by playing some of the toughest teams in Class AAAA.

“Instead of playing an easier schedule and just getting wins, we’re probably playing one of the tougher schedules in the state,” he said.

Duluth East (0-2) started off against Sartell-St. Stephen Friday, losing 11-7, but the Greyhounds were able to put up a couple runs on Tyler Hemmesch. Hemmesch is a Minnesota recruit that was throwing between 88 and 92 miles per hour against East, Siljendahl said.

On Tuesday, the Greyhounds fell to Edina 2-1, but senior Charlie Sutherland was sharp in his first start of the season, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out six batters.

ADVERTISEMENT

East hosts Denfeld baseball at Ordean Field in Duluth
Shortstop Dylan Cole (2) and center fielder Charlie Sutherland (27), both of Duluth East, nearly collide while chasing a fly ball against Duluth Denfeld on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Ordean Field in Duluth. Sutherland successfully made the catch.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Sutherland exemplifies what Siljendahl likes most about his team — its versatility.

“As a player, Charlie can do a lot of things,” Siljendahl said. “He’s going to play infield for us, he’ll play outfield, he’s going to anchor the top of our rotation. He provides us with a lot of versatility. Being able to play the corner infield positions, being able to play center field, being able to be a starting pitcher that can go a complete game is huge for us.”

Sutherland organized team workouts in the offseason and has emerged as someone who leads the Greyhounds not “vocally, but by example,” according to Siljendahl.

Siljendahl knows he has a talented squad that includes not just Sutherland, also a Gophers commit, but also seniors Lukas Niska, Dylan Manchester and Isaac Lisi as well as a talented junior class that includes Bjorn Lind, Jack Teachworth and Joe Nick.

Duluth East hosts Hermantown baseball at Ordean Field
Dylan Manchester (30) of Duluth East pitches the ball against Hermantown at Ordean Field on Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“The best part about these guys is that they all pitch and they all play multiple spots,” Siljendahl said. “Having guys that are versatile really allows us to keep a smaller roster that makes our guys a little more sharp because they’re all going to be playing more. If we have a bigger roster — in the past I’ve had rosters up to 18 — now you’re fighting for playing time and guys aren’t as sharp as they could be.”

In the game against Sartell, Lind started the game on the mound. When Nick came on in relief, Lind replaced him at shortstop. Similarly, when Teachworth started pitching, Nick moved over to his position at third base, keeping more of the Greyhounds’ talent on the field the entire game.

“We don’t have a huge team, but we’re everywhere,’ Sutherland said. ‘All of us can play in different spots, all but one of us can pitch. I don’t know if one person has played in the same position for the two games that we’ve had. I think positions will probably solidify more towards the end of the season, but right now it’s cool seeing everybody’s athleticism pay off and being able to be versatile in different situations.”

While the Greyhounds might not have a stellar record at the end of the season, Siljendahl believes the difficult schedule will have East ready to move through the 2-0 game and potentially into the state tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Winning that 2-0 game is huge and so that’s going to be a big motivator for us,” Siljendahl said. “I think we have the pitching staff and the depth in our pitching staff to get to that 2-0 game and then be able to roll out a pitcher that we feel very confident can get that win.”

More from Jamey Malcomb

Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
What To Read Next
Running back crosses the plane
Prep
Esko's Koi Perich announces commitment to Minnesota
April 19, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Hermantown overwhelms Benilde St. Margaret's.
Prep
2023 Boys All-Area Hockey Team
April 19, 2023 07:00 AM
Second baseman catches ball as player slides into base.
Prep
Prep baseball: Cloquet tops Superior 4-3 in extra innings
April 18, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
harsh winter conditions
Weather
It’s official: Duluth breaks season snow record
April 20, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
A police tactical vehicle backs out of a home's front lawn at dusk.
Local
Duluth man charged with Facebook threats
April 20, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Gabbie Hughes (17) battled Bemidji State junior Reece Hunt (29) for the puck
Bulldogs Hockey
Crowell continues to reconstruct Bulldogs' roster with addition of Bemidji State's Hunt, Sweden's Karlsson
April 20, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Liz Axberg, the Community Outreach Coordinator VISTA for the Duluth Art Institute, looks over one of the panels painted by Lincoln Park students
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating Earth Day in Twin Ports, Iron Range
April 20, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler