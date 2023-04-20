Prep baseball: ‘Versatile’ Duluth East looking to make a splash

DULUTH — Twice in Chris Siljendahl’s nine years as coach of Duluth East, the Greyhounds have advanced to the section championship game.

Both times they’ve been in the 2-0 game — a matchup between the last two remaining undefeated teams in the winner’s bracket — East ended up in the loser’s bracket. The Greyhounds weren’t able to battle back and move on to the state tournament, but Siljendahl is trying to get his team ready by playing some of the toughest teams in Class AAAA.

“Instead of playing an easier schedule and just getting wins, we’re probably playing one of the tougher schedules in the state,” he said.

Duluth East (0-2) started off against Sartell-St. Stephen Friday, losing 11-7, but the Greyhounds were able to put up a couple runs on Tyler Hemmesch. Hemmesch is a Minnesota recruit that was throwing between 88 and 92 miles per hour against East, Siljendahl said.

On Tuesday, the Greyhounds fell to Edina 2-1, but senior Charlie Sutherland was sharp in his first start of the season, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out six batters.

Shortstop Dylan Cole (2) and center fielder Charlie Sutherland (27), both of Duluth East, nearly collide while chasing a fly ball against Duluth Denfeld on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Ordean Field in Duluth. Sutherland successfully made the catch. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Sutherland exemplifies what Siljendahl likes most about his team — its versatility.

“As a player, Charlie can do a lot of things,” Siljendahl said. “He’s going to play infield for us, he’ll play outfield, he’s going to anchor the top of our rotation. He provides us with a lot of versatility. Being able to play the corner infield positions, being able to play center field, being able to be a starting pitcher that can go a complete game is huge for us.”

Sutherland organized team workouts in the offseason and has emerged as someone who leads the Greyhounds not “vocally, but by example,” according to Siljendahl.

Siljendahl knows he has a talented squad that includes not just Sutherland, also a Gophers commit, but also seniors Lukas Niska, Dylan Manchester and Isaac Lisi as well as a talented junior class that includes Bjorn Lind, Jack Teachworth and Joe Nick.

Dylan Manchester (30) of Duluth East pitches the ball against Hermantown at Ordean Field on Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“The best part about these guys is that they all pitch and they all play multiple spots,” Siljendahl said. “Having guys that are versatile really allows us to keep a smaller roster that makes our guys a little more sharp because they’re all going to be playing more. If we have a bigger roster — in the past I’ve had rosters up to 18 — now you’re fighting for playing time and guys aren’t as sharp as they could be.”

In the game against Sartell, Lind started the game on the mound. When Nick came on in relief, Lind replaced him at shortstop. Similarly, when Teachworth started pitching, Nick moved over to his position at third base, keeping more of the Greyhounds’ talent on the field the entire game.

“We don’t have a huge team, but we’re everywhere,’ Sutherland said. ‘All of us can play in different spots, all but one of us can pitch. I don’t know if one person has played in the same position for the two games that we’ve had. I think positions will probably solidify more towards the end of the season, but right now it’s cool seeing everybody’s athleticism pay off and being able to be versatile in different situations.”

While the Greyhounds might not have a stellar record at the end of the season, Siljendahl believes the difficult schedule will have East ready to move through the 2-0 game and potentially into the state tournament.

“Winning that 2-0 game is huge and so that’s going to be a big motivator for us,” Siljendahl said. “I think we have the pitching staff and the depth in our pitching staff to get to that 2-0 game and then be able to roll out a pitcher that we feel very confident can get that win.”