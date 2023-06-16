Prep baseball: Pitchers push Esko past Perham for first state title

ST. PAUL — In the end, it wasn’t Esko’s big bats that brought home the school’s first baseball state championship, it was three brilliant pitching performances by Eskomo starters.

Friday, junior Dylan Marciulionis allowed a hit and a walk in the first inning to Perham, but settled down quickly, retiring the next 11 Yellowjackets as Esko claimed its first baseball state championship in school history, 9-0 at CHS Field. Marciulionis allowed just two more baserunners in a two-hit, nine strikeout complete-game shutout.

The contest marks the last time the school will use the "Eskomos" nickname, as the district retired it earlier this week, effective June 30.

Esko’s Connor Pearce drove in Bobby Thornton in the second inning, but an opportunity was missed to get another run when Pearce failed to get home on a dropped pop fly.

As Eskomo batters saw Perham pitcher Austin Schmelz for a second and third time, they started to make stronger contact. Catcher Bryce Hipp hit a triple in the fourth inning, but was unable to score, but in the fifth Esko took control.

Marciulionis led off with a single into left field and scored on a single by Sam Haugen. Ty Christensen walked and Cale Haugen hit a two-RBI triple. Hipp drove in Haugen and Finn Furcht scored on a Thornton single to make the score 6-0.

The Eskomos added two more in the sixth inning and Hipp hit a home run over the left-field wall in the seventh inning.

Esko’s offense has been the story of its season, but the pitchers were the story of the state Class AA state tournament. Haugen pitched his “best game of the season” Tuesday in a 1-0 win over St. Agnes, according to coach Ben Haugen and Furcht shook off a shaky first inning in a 7-2 win over Cannon Falls Wednesday in St. Cloud.

The Eskomos (27-1) had a .346 batting average this season with 28 home runs and 96 extra base hits, but it was a pitching staff and defense that allowed just two runs over three games, with 2 shutouts that brought the state title home to Esko.

Esko's offense was quiet in the game against St. Agnes and struggled early against Cannon Falls and were quiet early on Friday, but when they started to hit the ball, there was little Perham could do, particularly with limited pitching after a 12-inning marathon Tuesday against Fairmont.

