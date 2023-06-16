Prep baseball: It’s ‘smiles all around’ for Esko when the hacky sack shows up

ST. CLOUD — As Perham and Foley battled in a Class AA quarterfinal Tuesday at Dick Putz Field, Esko players lounged in the shade waiting for their game against St. Agnes to begin.

The Yellowjackets put together a three-run rally in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game and force extras.

Esko catcher Bryce Hipp (11) hugs Esko pitcher Finn Furcht (10) after Furcht exceeded the pitch count against Cannon Falls during the Minnesota State Class AA baseball semifinal at Dick Putz Field on Wednesday in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

As the game dragged on into the ninth and 10th innings, players started getting a little antsy standing in front of the stadium’s right field grandstand. Perham eventually won 7-4 in 12 innings, but in the interim?

“Hey, why don’t you guys go get the hacky sack,” a coach told the team.

Someone grabbed the small cotton footbag and the players circled up and started passing the ball back and forth. Even assistant coach Dave Furcht joined in for a few minutes.

A hacky sack has become a consistent presence at Esko practices and games over the past few weeks.

“One of the first games of the playoffs, we were at Wade Stadium and down by the cage and bullpen, there was a hacky sack laying on the ground,” junior varsity player and student manager Tallon Kiminski said. “We just started playing with it and we realized how much fun we were having.”

Esko outfielder Bobby Thornton (16) calls for noise from the dugout and fans from second base against Cannon Falls during the Minnesota State Class AA baseball semifinal at Dick Putz Field on Wednesday in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Hacky sack was invented in the 1970s and was growing in popularity in the 1980s when coach Furcht was in high school, but seeing baseball players in 2023 embrace the pastime is a “surprise,” but he remembers how much fun it was to play when he was waiting around for games to start.

“It’s one of those things that takes the edge off,” Coach Furcht said. “They just have fun hanging out with each other, that’s the big thing, but it also helps because in baseball, there’s quite a bit of downtime between games or at tournaments.”

Cale Haugen seemed to benefit from the short mental break the game provided. The Eskomo bats struggled against St. Agnes in the 1-0 win, but the senior pitcher was absolutely dominant on the mound, pitching “his best game of the season,” according to coach Ben Haugen.

“I thought our guys were really nervous,” coach Haugen said. “But because that game before us went into extra innings, the longer we waited around, they started to play a little and the more they kind of settled in. I guess you could say we were nervous because we didn’t hit the ball like we have, but I just think their pitcher was good.”

Senior center fielder Caden Grayson said he had also played a little before with Kiminski, his cousin, but it clicked a little better when playing with his teammates.

Esko's Caden Grayson, left, and Finn Furcht try to keep the hacky sack in the air while playing before practice Thursday in Esko. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

“We had played together before, but then he brought it out and we all started playing and it got kind of addictive,” Grayson said. “It’s a good warm-up to get our feet going and it’s tough, but it’s just good to pass the time instead of just sitting there.”

Pitcher Finn Furcht, who took the mound in the Eskomos' 7-2 win over Cannon Falls Wednesday, allowed just two hits and one earned run while striking out 12. With Perham locked in a tight battle with Fairmont for a spot in the state championship, the Eskomos’ eyes were glued to the first AA game Thursday instead of in a circle watching a fabric ball. The Yellowjackets advanced with a 3-2 win over the Cardinals Thursday.

He said playing with the hacky sack is one of the things that have brought the team together. Whenever there is spare time, like batting practice, players will circle up and kick the ball around for a few minutes.

“It just frees our mind from everything and makes us have a good time with each other,” Furcht said. “Every worry just goes away and we’re just smiles all around.”

