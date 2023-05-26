Prep baseball: Hron, Lamppa showing baseball's not just for the boys of summer

DULUTH — Late in Duluth Marshall’s 9-1 win over Minnehaha Academy on May 5, sophomore Anna Hron was getting ready to go out and take warm-up pitches between innings.

Hron had her shin guards on when she heard coach Nick Garramone say her name.

“Get Anna, I want Anna,” Hron recalled Garramone saying.

Hron pulled off her catcher’s gear, grabbed a bat and a helmet and strode to the plate. She looked at a ball and a strike, before sending a two-out, RBI line drive into right field. It was Hron’s first hit and RBI as a varsity baseball player.

Anna Hron of Duluth Marshall celebrates a run with her teammates at Wade Stadium on Tuesday, April 18 in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A few days earlier, Rock Ridge’s Emma Lamppa picked up a hit and scored a run late in the Wolverines’ win over North Woods May 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hron began playing baseball with her father Jayson when she was a little girl living in Colorado.

She played softball in middle school and as a freshman, but last fall she played in a baseball league. As soon as she stepped on the turf at Wade Stadium for practice, she had an almost spiritual reaction.

“I fell down on my knees and thanked the Lord,” Hron said. “I just knew that this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

Anna Hron of Duluth Marshall watches a game against Duluth Denfeld from the dugout at Wade Stadium on Tuesday, April 18 in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Lamppa started playing T-ball when she was four or five, but she was never interested in the switch to softball.

“My family has always been a huge baseball family,” Lamppa said. “My dad obviously played and my uncles, but then I developed friendships over the years and it just stuck with me. It’s become one of my favorite sports and I just don’t know how I could switch to softball now.”

In fact, a switch to softball never really came up for Lamppa, according to her father and Wolverines assistant Josh Lamppa.

Emma Lamppa of Rock Ridge bumps fists with her teammates after playing Deer River at Frandsen Bank & Trust Field on Wednesday in Virginia. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“To be honest, I don’t think Emma’s ever thrown a softball,” Josh said. “When she was young, I was coaching in Nashwauk, she always came to practices and would hit with us. She was six, seven years old and she would take (batting practice) with high school kids.”

Lamppa, a junior, played with Virginia as a freshman and with the Rock Ridge program last season. When Hron’s future Marshall teammates and the boys from Eveleth-Gilbert heard they would have a girl on the team, neither group was sure what to expect, but after some initial apprehension, things have become much smoother.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I guess I wasn’t too sure what to expect, but it’s gone — it’s gone well, actually,” Max Berrisford said. I feel like she’s done well on the field and she’s fit in pretty nicely with us.”

Lamppa’s Rock Ridge teammates are a little confused why it is such a big deal.

“We hang out all the time,” teammate Gunnar George said of Lamppa. “It’s not like a team friendship thing, we are actually good friends. It’s a normal team.”

Emma Lamppa of Rock Ridge fields a ground ball while warming up between innings at Frandsen Bank & Trust Field on Wednesday in Virginia. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

That’s important for the Hilltoppers, the eighth-ranked Class AA team in Minnesota looking for a second consecutive trip to the state tournament. The Wolverines are hoping to have a little more to say about that, especially after a 7-2 win over Marshall May 11, and there isn’t any room for a hole in their roster either. Hron and Lamppa both play situationally for the varsity teams, but they’ve both embraced their roles.

Junior Tanner Carlson, Berrisford and Owen Marsolek form a trio of high-velocity pitchers for the Hilltoppers. Carlson said they know they can count on Hron to do whatever is asked.

Duluth Marshall’s Anna Hron (4) throws the ball back to Max Berrisford as he warms up between innings during the Hilltoppers' game in Superior on Thursday afternoon, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“She’ll come in and she’ll do her job,” Carlson said. “She’s had multiple hits this season on varsity and continues that with whatever game she’s playing. There’s not many people that could catch our pitchers. I, personally, can’t catch our pitchers, but she comes in and catches them. You can tell she’s here to play, she’s here to compete and she shows up.”

Emma Lamppa of Rock Ridge throws the ball while warming up at Frandsen Bank & Trust Field on Wednesday in Virginia. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Wolverines junior Isaac Lindhorst said Lamppa is one of the best fielders they have and coach Jamie Lindseth said she is “one of the most fundamentally sound players I’ve ever been around,” but that’s not all.

“She’s just great to be around,” Lindseth said. “She always has something positive to say, when she’s in the field, she’s chirping, she’s talking and picking people up…I’m glad she’s here, I’ll put it that way. I’m sure the softball folks don’t want me saying that, but I’m glad she’s not over there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

‘My own version of baseball’

While Lamppa has had nearly two full seasons to get to know her teammates, there was an “adjustment” to playing for Marshall, according to Hilltoppers coach Nick Garramone.

“What I really applaud about Anna, so incredibly much, is just the courage it takes to do that,” Garramone said. “I think most people get eaten up by fear, what we call the ‘twin thieves,’ the fear of failure and fear or judgment and that’s not Anna. Anna hit it head on. Was there a learning curve for the current players and coaches and for Anna? Absolutely. But it didn’t take long, it didn’t take long at all.”

Hron said embracing her role on the team was key to her integrating so quickly.

Duluth Marshall’s Anna Hron (4) throws the ball back to the pitcher as he warms up between innings during the Hilltoppers game in Superior on Thursday afternoon, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Part of the process for me to feel more comfortable on the team has been playing my own version of baseball,” Hron said. “I’m not going to be able to go up there and think, ‘Oh, I’m going to hit a bomb right now out of Wade Stadium’ — that’s not the style of baseball I can play. The style of baseball I can play is getting hits, getting on base. I can work well with my blocking and I can get better with those facets that don’t necessarily require me having crazy size to work on. I just needed to play my version of baseball. It’s still baseball, it’s just a different way to do it.”

More from Jamey Malcomb









Duluth Marshall’s Anna Hron catches as Max Berrisford warms up between innings during the Hilltoppers' game in Superior on Thursday afternoon, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Emma Lamppa of Rock Ridge reacts to cheering from the dugout at Frandsen Bank & Trust Field on Wednesday in Virginia. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Emma Lamppa of Rock Ridge stands at her position, second base, at Frandsen Bank & Trust Field on Wednesday in Virginia. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune