Sports Prep

Prep baseball: Henke’s walk-off sends Grand Rapids back to state tournament

The Thunderhawks won the Section 7AAA tournament for the third straight year.

Player looks at ball after he hit it.
Grand Rapids’ Kyle Henke (19) watches his hit sail into the outfield in the third inning of their game with Duluth East at Wade Stadium in Duluth on April 27. Henke's home run on Wednesday helped earn Grand Rapids a state tournament trip.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Today at 10:18 PM

GRAND RAPIDS — By the time Kyle Henke came to the plate in the eighth inning of the Section 7AAA championship Wednesday, things had begun to look up.

The Thunderhawks had opened the bottom half of the inning with three straight singles to load the bases, but they still trailed Hermantown by two.

Henke swung and missed the first pitch by Cruz Runyan and fouled the second off and waited for the third pitch.

“I think they wanted it up in his eyes to see if he’d go fishing for it,” Thunderhawks coach Bill Kinnunen said. “He only got it maybe shoulder high and he tomahawked it — he hit it a long way.”

It wasn’t just Henke’s first home run of the season, it was the first for any Grand Rapids player this season.

After losing to Hermantown 6-0 Saturday, the Thunderhawks had to beat the top-seeded Hawks twice to win the section title.

Outfielder makes catch.
Grand Rapids’ David Wohlers (3) makes a catch in the outfield in the second inning of their game with Duluth East at Wade Stadium in Duluth on April 27.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

In the first game, Grand Rapids took advantage of three Hermantown errors and five walks to win 8-6. Seven different Thunderhawks had an RBI and Ethan Sjostrand allowed nine hits and six runs over seven innings in the win.

The Thunderhawks trailed 3-0 headed to the bottom of the fifth when runners scored on back-to-back errors by Hermantown, and Nolan Svatos drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Dawson Rannow and Garron Opsahl put the Hawks back in front with RBI singles, but Henke’s heroics made it all moot in the 7-5 finish.

Player hits ball.
Hermantown’s Dawson Rannow (18) gets an RBI in the ninth inning of the Hawks' game in Superior on May 15.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

The Thunderhawks had a slow start to the season and were missing their top two pitchers the past couple of seasons. Henke has been unable to pitch since a shoulder injury in the 2021-22 hockey season and Myles Gunderson — Grand Rapids' ace in 2023 — broke the thumb on his glove hand in practice a few weeks ago.

“We haven’t had our top two pitchers, so these kids have really stepped up and we just focus on playing one pitch at a time,” Kinnunen said. “If you don’t win the pitch, you have to flush it and get ready for the next pitch. That’s what we’ve preached all season, even when we were getting beat and we had a losing record. You’ve just got to keep plugging away and play the game.”

Grand Rapids will have to wait to find out who its opponent will be in the state tournament Tuesday at the Mini Met in Jordan.

Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
