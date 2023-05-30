Prep baseball: Greyhounds hoping to extend run into postseason

HERMANTOWN — In the bottom of the eighth inning Friday at Fichtner Park, Hermantown’s Jimmy Bartsch drove in Bruce Slygh to give the Hawks an 11-10 win over Duluth East.

The heartbreaking loss is something the Greyhounds have had to get used to this season. Duluth East has lost six one-run games this season and another game to Anoka was a 2-0 loss. Just last week, the Greyhounds dropped two one-run games to Hermantown, the third-ranked AAA team in Minnesota.

The Greyhounds dropped their first seven games of the season, but coach Chris Siljendahl let his team know there was a point.

“We talked about this with the players, midway through the season when we were struggling,” Siljendahl said. “We lost seven in a row, three one-run losses, we were playing some of the top AAAA teams in the state and we had to let the guys know we’re doing this for a reason — to get ready for June, to get ready for the playoffs. It’s was going to be a bit of a struggle, because it’s not just the hitting and pitching that’s the big difference, it’s also the defense. We were having teams take away four or five hits from us because they were able to make more than routine plays.”

Senior Charlie Sutherland, a University of Minnesota recruit, the team continued to battle and improve throughout the season.

Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland (22) gets knuckles from a teammate after scoring in the sixth inning of the Greyhounds game with Grand Rapids at Wade Stadium in Duluth on Thursday morning, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“After each game in the huddle, we were talking about we’ve got to trust each other, things are going to come around,” Sutherland said. “We’re going to keep playing these tough teams, it’s not going to get any easier, but we’re going to get better. We’ve trusted each other, pitchers are able to trust our fielders — fielding has improved a lot — and I think our group has just gotten tighter over the course of the season.”

The Greyhounds kept battling and finally got that first win, a 6-2 victory over New Ulm on May 6. It was the first time the Greyhounds had scored more than two runs since an 11-7 loss to Sartell-St. Stephen April 14. Since getting its first win, Duluth East has gone 8-5, with two of those losses coming to Hermantown last week.

Senior captain Lukas Niska said the losses piling up in the beginning of the season was difficult, but a couple wins helps everything.

Duluth East’s Bjorn Lind (3) makes a snag at shortstop in the fourth inning of the Greyhounds' game with Grand Rapids at Wade Stadium in Duluth on Thursday morning, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Those first seven games, we struggled to find a way to win,” Niska said. “We were in close games but we couldn’t put that last run up on the board, but the past 13 games we started to figure it out and bond as a team. The energy in the dugout — you lose seven in a row, your energy is just gone, but once you start winning it starts to come. Then you want another one and another one.”

Duluth East (8-12) will face Blaine in the opening round of the Section 7AAAA tournament at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Blaine Baseball Complex. The Bengals won 12-2 May 3, during the Greyhounds’ losing streak, but East surprised Blaine in a similar situation last season.

“Since we played the hard, AAAA schedule, I feel like we’re all pretty confident,” Niska said. “We all have a chip on our shoulders where they 10-runned us earlier when we were in our losing streak. We’re all confident, we have the energy and everyone is playing for the person behind them. I think we’re going to pull another upset.”