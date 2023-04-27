Prep baseball: Grand Rapids’ Easton Sjostrand shuts down Duluth East for first win

DULUTH — Grand Rapids' Easton Sjostrand isn’t just throwing gas like some other area pitchers, but he got the job done Thursday at Wade Stadium.

The junior allowed just one run on four hits and struck out four batters to lift the Thunderhawks to a 2-1 win over Duluth East, their first of the season.

“This was a huge win, number one, and we needed it bad,” Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen said. “We’ve been beaten three times and we’re not used to that around here. East is a good ball team, even though they don’t have a win. They’ve got pitching, they’ve got defense and they can swing it, too.”

The Thunderhawks (1-3) have been to the state tournament three of the last five years, and advanced to the Class AAA semifinal last season behind the play of 2022 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year Ben Keske.

The senior took up powerlifting in the offseason in the hopes of getting stronger and faster, eventually finishing 14th in his weight class at a national competition in March.

Kinnunen said Sjostrand “hit spots” and “changed speeds” well, Kinnunen said, and his accuracy was a benefit to the Thunderhawks’ fielders.

“That’s what we expect from Easton, he’s a junior now and he’s been with us for two years already,” Kinnunen said. “The big thing is that throwing strikes keeps your defense on their toes and they’re ready because they know the ball is going to be in play. That hasn’t happened in the first three games. We’ve fallen asleep, we walk guys and then we made errors. That didn’t happen today.”

Greyhounds coach Chris Siljendahl said the “pitching and defense was there for us,” but offensively his team was trying to “do too much at the plate.”

“Sjostrand doesn’t throw too hard, but he throws a lot of strikes and he still mixes up his speeds very well,” Siljendahl said. “He makes 68 look like 88 when he throws his curveball and changeup.”

Sjostrand knew he didn’t have much room for error and even when the Greyhounds got a long fly ball into the outfield, the Grand Rapids defense was in position.

“A couple times I just missed my spot, but luckily we had people in the right spot and they didn’t have to go very far for it,” Sjostrand said.

Jack Teachworth allowed four hits and two runs in the loss for Duluth East. Even though it wasn’t the best performance, Teachworth kept the Greyhounds in the game.

“He didn’t have his best stuff today,” Siljendahl said. “His curveball wasn’t really there and he was struggling with his changeup — he had to rely more on his fastball. He didn’t have his stuff, but he still gave us a chance to win.”

Sjostrand and Kyle Henke grabbed RBIs for Grand Rapids, while Teachworth drove Charlie Sutherland home for the Greyhounds’ only score.

Grand Rapids has only been able to get outside five times this season, including the four games it’s played so far. The Thunderhawks played their best game of the season Thursday, but they will need similar performances to get ready for the section tournament that starts in a little over three weeks, according to Kinnunen.

“We’ve got a lot of ball games coming up and we just have to be consistent and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played like we did today,” Kinnunen said. “Hermantown hammered us the other day, so they’re the leader in the clubhouse right now and everybody else has to catch them.”

Duluth East (0-4) also has hopes of getting to the state tournament this season and Siljendahl tried to put together one of the toughest schedules in the state.

The Greyhounds have plenty of talent returning to the team, but they will play "one of the tougher schedules in the state," according to coach Chris Siljendahl.

“We’ve got too much talent to be where we are and, hopefully, we’ll eventually figure it out,” Siljendahl said. “It’s going to be difficult to bounce back, because we’re supposed to go down and play Lakeville South tomorrow and that’s a top AAAA team and then next week we go to Bemidji and Brainerd.”

Grand Rapids is next scheduled to play at Hibbing at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Greyhounds will play Lakeville South at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

