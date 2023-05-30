Prep baseball: Even when they’re down, the Hawks ‘expect to win’

HERMANTOWN — In the top of the seventh inning Friday, Duluth East’s Lukas Niska hit a two-RBI, game-tying double against Hermantown that sent the contest to extra innings.

It must have felt a little like deja vu for the Hawks, after they had to rally from four down to force extras four days prior against Proctor. The game against the Rails turned into a 17-inning marathon Hermantown won 11-10.

Against the Greyhounds, Jimmy Bartsch drove in Bruce Slygh in the bottom of the eighth to give the Hawks their fourth win of a week where they played 39 innings of baseball.

After the grueling run of games, coach Billy Tafs gave his team the weekend off to recover and get ready for the Section 7AAA tournament.

Hermantown (15-4) secured the top seed in the tournament and is currently the third-ranked AAA team in Minnesota. Tafs knows the Hawks are the favorite to advance, but he also knows his team’s weakness.

“It’s the same old story with us, if our pitchers throw strikes and we make the routine plays defensively, I feel like our lineup one through nine is tough enough that we can swing with anybody in the state,” Tafs said.

Senior Wylee Arro said Hermantown’s “philosophy” this season was based around the concept of 2-3-2. The Hawks are looking to walk two batters or fewer, pick up three big hits and make two errors or fewer per game.

Hermantown’s Wylee Arro (2) fires a pitch in the sixth inning of the Hawks' game in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 15. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Basically, our pitchers just throw strikes because we know in the field we can make the plays,” Arro said. “As long as we have three big hits in the game and two or less errors, we’re hard to beat.”

In Hermantown’s four losses, the Hawks have walked 22 batters and have 14 errors. Even in the games they’ve won, walks have cost Hermantown.

“If you look at the East game, in the seventh inning, of the three runs scored, two were walked and one was hit by a pitch,” Tafs said. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out how to score runs against us, so if we can minimize walks and make routine plays, we should be there at the end of the day.”

Arro said, throughout the season, the Hawks have focused on the details at practice, trying to make sure each repetition and throw is done right.

“At the beginning of the season, we wrote down what our main goal was and it was to get to the state tournament,” Arro said. “We’ve had that goal on our mind the whole year and we’ve worked in practice on the little stuff like throwing progressions and having quick feet. It all comes down to that because even an overthrown ball can cost us a game.”

Hermantown’s Dawson Rannow (18) gets an RBI in the ninth inning of the Hawks' game in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 15. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Hitting has not been a problem for the Hawks. Averaging .310 as a team, the Hawks are led by seniors Dawson Rannow, Carter Gunderson and Garron Opsahl. Rannow leads the team with a .456 batting average, while Gunderson has 21 RBIs and Opsahl has 18.

“Our seniors always get us started with a big hit and once we get started hitting, it’s contagious,” sophomore River Freeman said.

Even when the Hawks have been down, like against Duluth East or Proctor last week, they are never out of it.

“That’s another thing we go by, we just expect to win,” Arro said. “We never get down on ourselves, because if you get down on yourself, you can’t really expect yourself to win.”

Hermantown will play the winner of Duluth Denfeld and Chisago Lakes at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Fichtner Park in Hermantown.