Prep baseball: Esko's Cale Haugen dominant in quarterfinal win

ST. CLOUD — In the end, it wasn't Esko's Cale Haugen's bat that was the answer against St. Agnes, but his work from the pitcher's mound in the Minnesota Class AA quarterfinal Tuesday at Dick Putz Field.

Haugen allowed two hits over seven innings and struck out 12 batters in a 1-0 win over the Aggies.

Haugen, the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, had a gaudy .550 batting average 10 home runs and 26 extra base hits going in to Tuesday's game. He was 0-for-2 at the plate, but that's not all he does for the Eskomos.

Connor Pearce drove in Dylan Marciulionis in the bottom of the third inning for the game's only run.

Esko (25-1) will play the winner of Cannon Falls and Holy Family Catholic at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Cloud.

ADVERTISEMENT