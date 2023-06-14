Prep baseball: Esko baseball headed to state title game after silencing Cannon Falls

ST. CLOUD — It took Esko a few innings to figure out Cannon Falls starter Gavin Gray, but it finally happened in the fourth inning when junior Isaak Sertich hit a grand slam to lead the Eskomos to a 7-2 win in the Class AA baseball state semifinal Wednesday at Dick Putz Field.

Sertich made up for a first-inning error that allowed two runs to score and put the Eskomos in an early 2-0 hole.

Esko's Isaak Sertich launches a grand slam during the Eskomos' Class AA semifinal against Cannon Falls on Wednesday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Finn Furcht allowed two hits and two runs over 6 1/3 innings and struck out 12 in the win for Esko.

Sertich had four RBIs and Sam Haugen scored twice for Esko.

Esko's Sam Haugen makes a grab in centerfield to end the fourth inning during Esko's Class AA semifinal Wednesday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Gray allowed just three hits over 3 2/3 innings, but fielding errors cost the Bombers several runs in the third and fourth innings.

Esko is set to play Perham in the Class AA championship at 1 p.m. Friday in St. Paul.