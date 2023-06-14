Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Prep baseball: Esko baseball headed to state title game after silencing Cannon Falls

A fourth-inning grand slam from Isaak Sertich was the decisive blow as the Eskomos move on to face Perham for the Class AA title on Friday afternoon.

Esko plays Cannon Falls in the Class AA semifinals Wednesday in St. Cloud.
Esko junior Isaak Sertich celebrates with an assistant coach following his fourth-inning grand slam that put the Eskomos up 7-2 in their Class AA semifinal Wednesday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Today at 4:25 PM

ST. CLOUD — It took Esko a few innings to figure out Cannon Falls starter Gavin Gray, but it finally happened in the fourth inning when junior Isaak Sertich hit a grand slam to lead the Eskomos to a 7-2 win in the Class AA baseball state semifinal Wednesday at Dick Putz Field.

Sertich made up for a first-inning error that allowed two runs to score and put the Eskomos in an early 2-0 hole.

Esko's Isaak Sertich launches a grand slam during the Eskomos' Class AA semifinal against Cannon Falls on Wednesday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Finn Furcht allowed two hits and two runs over 6 1/3 innings and struck out 12 in the win for Esko.

Sertich had four RBIs and Sam Haugen scored twice for Esko.

Esko's Sam Haugen makes a grab in centerfield to end the fourth inning during Esko's Class AA semifinal Wednesday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Gray allowed just three hits over 3 2/3 innings, but fielding errors cost the Bombers several runs in the third and fourth innings.

Esko is set to play Perham in the Class AA championship at 1 p.m. Friday in St. Paul.

