Prep baseball: Esko baseball headed to state title game after silencing Cannon Falls
A fourth-inning grand slam from Isaak Sertich was the decisive blow as the Eskomos move on to face Perham for the Class AA title on Friday afternoon.
ST. CLOUD — It took Esko a few innings to figure out Cannon Falls starter Gavin Gray, but it finally happened in the fourth inning when junior Isaak Sertich hit a grand slam to lead the Eskomos to a 7-2 win in the Class AA baseball state semifinal Wednesday at Dick Putz Field.
Sertich made up for a first-inning error that allowed two runs to score and put the Eskomos in an early 2-0 hole.
Finn Furcht allowed two hits and two runs over 6 1/3 innings and struck out 12 in the win for Esko.
Sertich had four RBIs and Sam Haugen scored twice for Esko.
Gray allowed just three hits over 3 2/3 innings, but fielding errors cost the Bombers several runs in the third and fourth innings.
Esko is set to play Perham in the Class AA championship at 1 p.m. Friday in St. Paul.
