Prep baseball: Denfeld win over Chisago Lakes an example of ‘who we are’

DULUTH — Duluth Denfeld didn’t take long to jump on Chisago Lakes in the early going Friday in the Section 7AAA tournament Tuesday at Wade Stadium.

In the second inning, Johnny Scott hit a three-run double to put the Hunters up 5-0 on their way to a 5-1 win.

Duluth Denfeld’s Johnny Scott (18) tries to throw out a runner from his knees in the first inning of the game in Superior Tuesday afternoon, April 25. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

“This is really a good example of who we are,” coach Joe Wicklund said. “We can explode for five runs when we string together a bunch of really solid hits and that’s what we did in that inning, but then we can also disappear — and credit to their pitcher, he was executing much better after we scored the runs than before. Some of that comes with youth and with that comes the zeros, but then the bunches come with talent and we do have that.”

Pitcher Owen Hindermann was sharp on the mound, allowing four hits and one run over seven innings and striking out eight. He also had a hit and said the Hunters are going to keep the hot hitting going in the playoffs.

“We’re a streaky team, we put it together one inning and then the bats go away,” Hindermann said. “We’re going to pick that up through the playoffs and we’ll be where we want to be.”

Denfeld (9-12) advanced to play top-seeded Hermantown, the third-ranked AAA team in the state, Thursday at Fichtner Field.

Wicklund knows they have their work cut out for them against the Hawks, but if they go out and execute like they did Thursday, the regular season doesn’t really matter.

“We reminded them that once we enter this part of the season, the most important stat or number is zero, because that’s how much those stats matter coming into today,” Wicklund said. “Chisago’s a much better hitting team, but Owen locked them down. Their team batting average and all their success at the plate this year doesn’t matter when he executes. Hermantown is extremely talented, tons of seniors and they can hit the ball a ton, but it doesn’t matter if we pitch and execute better than they do on Thursday.”

Hermantown (15-4) beat Denfeld twice in the regular season, but Hindermann knows what his team needs to do to change the result this time.

“Hermantown’s the best hitting team we’ve faced all year,” he said. “We’ve just got to throw strikes, the defense has to step up and we have to put together more than one big inning to beat them.”