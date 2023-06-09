99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Prep baseball: Carter Anderson RBI sends South Ridge to fifth-straight state tournament

The senior had six RBIs, including a game-winner, over two games for the Panthers Thursday.

High school baseball players play on outdoor field on sunny day
Sacred Heart first baseman Breck Bloom (5) tags out Josiah Deloach (13) of South Ridge as he is returning to first base after leading off during the 2022 Class A state tournament. The Panthers topped Cherry to return to the state tournament Thursday.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 10:37 PM

VIRGINIA — South Ridge’s Carter Anderson hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Panthers to an 8-7 win over Cherry in the Section 7A championship game Thursday at Rock Ridge High School.

After a 6-4 loss to the Tigers Tuesday, South Ridge needed two wins Thursday to advance to a fifth-straight state tournament.

In the first game, Cherry led 4-3 after three innings, but the Panthers erupted for five runs in the fourth and four in the seventh to take a 12-6 win. Anderson was 2-for-5 with four RBIs and Josiah Deloach had three hits and four RBIs.

Kaleb Rinnerson had three hits and three RBIs for the Tigers.

Cherry jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first in the second game, but scored seven straight runs to take a three-run lead into the seventh inning.

Jake Koskela and Andrew Staples started the inning with back-to-back doubles to cut the deficit to two, and hits from Isaac Asuma and Noah Asuma tied the score to force the extra inning.

Anderson was 2-for-3 in the second game with two RBIs for South Ridge and finished the day with six total RBIs.

Noah Asuma was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Cherry.

South Ridge will have to wait until Saturday to find out its quarterfinal opponent, but the Panthers will play Tuesday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

STATE TRACK

Two Harbors sophomore Tate Nelson turned in a strong performance on day one of the Class A state track meet, after finishing as the No. 1 qualifier in the 100- and 200-meter events with times of 11.01 and 21.94 seconds, respectively.

The Two Harbors girls’ 800-meter relay team comprised of Delaney Nelson, Karly Holm, Jenna Marxhausen and Trinity Giddings also qualified for the finals on Friday after running a 1:45.22 to place fifth in the field of 18.

Giddings also posted the second-fastest time in the 400-meter dash at 57.11. Teammate Grace Swanson’s time of 58.99 also qualified for the finals with a seventh-place finish.

Cromwell-Wright’s Roma Jacques qualified for the finals in the 400-meter event with a time of 50.16 to place third.

Catcher throws to second.
Prep
Prep softball: Superior outlasts Menomonee Falls for spot in state semifinal
The Spartans survived a four-run fifth inning to edge the Falcons in the Wisconsin Division 1 tournament.
Player looks at ball after he hit it.
Prep
Prep baseball: Henke’s walk-off sends Grand Rapids back to state tournament
The Thunderhawks won the Section 7AAA tournament for the third straight year.
June 07, 2023 10:18 PM
Runners get near finish line.
Prep
Prep boys track and field: Last second change ends in fourth-place finish for Superior’s Darrel James
The Spartans senior set a new personal and Superior school record at the state track meet last week.
June 07, 2023 02:51 PM
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep report: Cloquet baseball tournament run comes up short
The Lumberjacks won three elimination games to keep their season going, but not a fourth.
June 06, 2023 10:32 PM

By Staff reports
