Prep baseball: Carter Anderson RBI sends South Ridge to fifth-straight state tournament

VIRGINIA — South Ridge’s Carter Anderson hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Panthers to an 8-7 win over Cherry in the Section 7A championship game Thursday at Rock Ridge High School.

After a 6-4 loss to the Tigers Tuesday, South Ridge needed two wins Thursday to advance to a fifth-straight state tournament.

In the first game, Cherry led 4-3 after three innings, but the Panthers erupted for five runs in the fourth and four in the seventh to take a 12-6 win. Anderson was 2-for-5 with four RBIs and Josiah Deloach had three hits and four RBIs.

Kaleb Rinnerson had three hits and three RBIs for the Tigers.

Cherry jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first in the second game, but scored seven straight runs to take a three-run lead into the seventh inning.

Jake Koskela and Andrew Staples started the inning with back-to-back doubles to cut the deficit to two, and hits from Isaac Asuma and Noah Asuma tied the score to force the extra inning.

Anderson was 2-for-3 in the second game with two RBIs for South Ridge and finished the day with six total RBIs.

Noah Asuma was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Cherry.

South Ridge will have to wait until Saturday to find out its quarterfinal opponent, but the Panthers will play Tuesday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

STATE TRACK

Two Harbors sophomore Tate Nelson turned in a strong performance on day one of the Class A state track meet, after finishing as the No. 1 qualifier in the 100- and 200-meter events with times of 11.01 and 21.94 seconds, respectively.

The Two Harbors girls’ 800-meter relay team comprised of Delaney Nelson, Karly Holm, Jenna Marxhausen and Trinity Giddings also qualified for the finals on Friday after running a 1:45.22 to place fifth in the field of 18.

Giddings also posted the second-fastest time in the 400-meter dash at 57.11. Teammate Grace Swanson’s time of 58.99 also qualified for the finals with a seventh-place finish.

Cromwell-Wright’s Roma Jacques qualified for the finals in the 400-meter event with a time of 50.16 to place third.