Prep baseball: Big bats propel Hermantown to 6-0 start

CLOQUET — Nine different Hermantown players had at least one hit Friday and six collected RBIs in a 10-0, 6-inning win over Cloquet at Mettner Field.

Wylee Arro got the party started with an RBI single in the first inning that scored River Freeman and the Hawks followed with four runs in the second and five in the third.

Caden Olson went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Dawson Rannow had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored for the Hawks.

All told, Hermantown has four different players with a minimum of 15 plate appearances that are hitting better than .400, led by Rannow at .625, Wyatt Carlson at .538 and Olson at .500.

The Hawks' hot hitting is a big reason they’re off to a 6-0 start for the first time in — well, Hermantown coach Bill Tafs can’t quite remember, but it’s been a “long time.”

Tafs said the Hawks have shifted their hitting philosophy after Brandon Swartz, the 2022 St. Scholastica skipper and Hermantown graduate, started helping.

“We’ve got some more experienced guys that we’ve had in the past, but we’ve changed our mentality a little bit, where we’re not trying to take as many pitches as we have in years past,” Tafs said. “When Brandon Swartz came over, that was something he instilled right away. He’s one of the better hitting coaches in the country — we’re super lucky to have him — but that was something from day one he identified and, holy cow, has it paid dividends for us.”

Rannow said they’ve been trying to be more aggressive at the plate this season.

“At practice, we’ve really been putting an emphasis on attacking fastballs early in the count,” Rannow said. “The pitcher will attack early with the fastball, so we’re looking for that pitch and just picking up the arm slot where the ball is being delivered from and just seeing it all the way to the bat.”

It’s not just the guys at the top of the Hawks' order, everyone is “seeing the ball really well,” according to catcher River Freeman.

“Right now, it’s one through nine,” Tags said. “We’re going to try to keep that rolling as long as we can, but it’s the same mentality one through nine, even 10, 11, 12. We can probably stick 12 or 13 guys out there and the quality of the at bats isn’t going to deteriorate.”

Cloquet coach Tyler Olin knew the Hawks had strong athletes and were going to make contact, but the Lumberjacks also issued six walks and hit another batter.

“We’ve got to throw more strikes and challenge them,” Olin said. “We could have made a couple more plays, not that they were easy, gimme plays, but we need to try to chase down the ball in the game. When you’re up against a solid team like that, you’ve got to make a few big plays to stay in the game and we didn’t manage to do that.”

Alex Omenge recorded two of the Lumberjacks' four hits against Hermantown.

Hawks’ ‘Achilles heel’

The problem early on for the Hawks has been fielding, something that’s been difficult to practice in the gym at Hermantown.

“It’s been our Achilles heel for a couple of years,” Tafs said. “Obviously, there’s a huge emphasis at practice — when you’re in the gym, it’s kind of what you can do. But we just try to work on it and get a little bit every day.”

The Hawks certainly were better this week than they were last week. Hermantown committed 12 errors in three games last week, including a six-error day in a 10-4 win over Cloquet. This week, however, in two games the Hawks have just two errors.

Rannow said the Hawks “expect” to return to the state tournament this season for the first time since 2013 and Freeman certainly thinks it’s an achievable goal.

“I think we’re capable of a lot,” Freeman said. “We hold ourselves to a high standard and every day we go to practice to get better and show it on the field.”

Tafs said the team’s “culture” has really started to come together in his fourth season leading Hermantown.

“We instilled that four years ago with these guys,” Tafs said. “This is the first class that were freshmen and have been all the way through. They get along, they have fun out in the field. They enjoy each other and they play for each other.”

Hermantown will play a doubleheader at North St. Paul at 3:30 p.m Tuesday.

Cloquet (4-5) will play at Grand Rapids at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

