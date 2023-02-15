99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep Alpine skiing: Missed gate leads to bitter finale for East's McHenry

Cook County junior Ray Dressley’s fourth-place finish leads Northland skiers on a wet day at Giants Ridge.

high school students alpine skiing slalom course
Veronica McHenry of Duluth East misses a gate during the state Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Biwabik.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jon Nowacki
By Jon Nowacki
February 14, 2023 09:42 PM
BIWABIK — Alpine ski racer Veronica McHenry took a moment to pause at the top of the hill Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Giants Ridge and soak it all in.

“I just said, ‘I’m going to put it all out there. I’m going to push myself to the max, because that’s it,’” McHenry said.

McHenry did just that, but unfortunately, the Duluth East senior’s final run at the Minnesota state meet ended in disappointment as she missed a gate less than 50 yards from the finish and was disqualified.

“I could taste the finish,” she said.

Instead, she crossed the finish line, her head sunk low, her body hunched over, tears welling up as she melted into the waiting arms of her parents, mother, Katya, and father, Paul.

“Mom said I’ve been doing good all year, so don’t let today get you down,” Veronica McHenry said.

McHenry finished a career-best 10th last season and was competing in her fourth state meet on a wet and overcast Tuesday where the temperature topped out at about 40 degrees and later brought rain.

“I wasn’t thinking about the conditions as much as I wanted to push it all the way through, but it obviously was not ideal,” McHenry said. “This is not something we’re used to skiing on.”

McHenry was in third place after the first run of the day on Giants Ridge’s Helsinki course. Then came the Innsbruck course in the afternoon (for the boys, it was just the opposite).

high school students alpine skiing slalom course
Kalina Dimitrova of Cook County/Silver Bay takes a gate during the state Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Biwabik.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

McHenry’s missed gate made Cook County junior Kalina Dimitrova the Northland’s top girls finisher in a combined 1 minute, 20.54 seconds, good for 20th.

“Whoohoo,” Dimitrova said, drawing a laugh.

Both the Cook County boys and girls teams qualified for the meet. Dimitrova is a four-time state qualifier, with her previous trips ending in disaster, so she can sympathize with McHenry.

“We were happy to be here,” Dimitrova said. “The conditions were kind of rough. The first run, no rain, the second run, it started to rain. Pretty much everyone who came after me had to ski in that. State’s fun. Sections (to get to state) are a little scarier, but just ski your best and have a good time. Enjoy the experience.”

Hill-Murray freshman Taylor Voigt won the girls individual title in 1:15.32 as the Pioneers won the girls team title.

high school students alpine skiing slalom course
Grant Williams of Duluth Marshall takes a gate during the state Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Biwabik.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnetonka took the boys team title. West Lutheran senior Josh Nelson won the boys individual title in 1:14.33 while Cook County junior Ray Dressley led the Northland with a fourth-place finish in 1:15.87.

“It was a little bit wet today, but I think it helped a little bit, actually,” Dressley said. “There’s nothing worse than sliding out on ice. In this warm stuff, you can set a confident edge.

“After the first run I was in fourth, and I had a pretty good margin between me and the fifth-place guy, so I wanted to at least maintain that position. It didn’t work out for us team-wise today, but we’ve only got one guy graduating, so there’s always next year.”

Unfortunately for McHenry that’s not the case. McHenry, who maintains a 3.95 grade-point average, is leaning toward studying biochemistry at Wisconsin. She said she loves skiing but wasn’t sure if she would continue to ski competitively knowing the commitment that it takes.

“Knowing this was my last year, I really wanted to push it this season, and I really felt like I did that,” McHenry said. “I didn’t think about the conditions as much as I was thinking just to push myself. If you’re thinking too much about the conditions, you’re going to start getting into your own head. I wish I could have put a finish on the board today but that’s ski racing.”

high school students alpine skiing slalom course
Mia Schuchard of Rock Ridge hits a gate during the state Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Biwabik.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Alpine Skiing

Minnesota State Meet

At Giants Ridge, Biwabik

Tuesday’s Results

Boys

Teams

1. Minnetonka, 170; 2. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 149; 3. Stillwater Area, 146; 4. Blaine, 127; 5. Edina, 119; 6. Cook County, 84; 7. Minneapolis Washburn, 74; 8. Lakeville North, 69.

Individuals

(Top 10 and Northland Finishers)

1. Josh Nelson, West Lutheran, 35.82 seconds (Innsbruck run), 38.51 seconds (Helsinki run), 1 minute, 14.33 seconds (total); 2. Cash Jaeger, Stillwater Area, 36.13-38.50—1:14.63; 3. Jackson Reents, Hastings, 36.46-38.43—1:14.89; 4. Ray Dressley, Cook County, 36.96-38.91—1:15.87; 5. Jaggen Qie, Wayzata, 37.21-39.08—1:16.29; 6. J.D. Landstrom, Minnetonka, 37.37-39.01—1:16.38; 7. Stephen Reddington, Minnetonka, 37.92-38.92—1:16.84; 8. Simon McMahon, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 39.03-38.37—1:17.40; 9. Jack Shideman, Orono, 38.47-39.01—1:17.48; 10. James Nida, South Lakeville, 37.90-39.68—1:17.58; 28. Erik Carlson, Duluth East, 40.20-40.38—1:20.58; 46. Samuel Hendricks, Duluth East, 41.42-41.68—1:23.10; 52. Grant Williams, Duluth Marshall, 41.19-43.71—1:24.90; 60. Elijah Johnson, Duluth East, 43.16-44.29—1:27.45; 62. Goshi Dimitrov, Cook County, 45.60-42.24—1:27.84; 67. Ben Obinger, Cook County, 48.01-43.26—1:31.27; 70. Graham Oberholtzer 41.60-53.35—1:34.95; 74. Travis Bird, Rock Ridge, 1:15.93-45.38—2:01.31; 77. Adam Vinopal, Hibbing, DQ-42.62; 78. Cy Oberholtzer, Cook County, DQ-44.89; 88. Finn Taylor, Cook County, 45.48-DQ.

Girls

Teams

1. Hill-Murray, 163; 2. Prior Lake/Farmington, 144; 3. Blake, 141; 4. St. Cloud Area, 135; 5. Southwest Minneapolis, 126; 6. Eagan, 102; 7. Cook County, 95; 8. Duluth East, 91.

Individuals

1. Taylor Voigt, Hill-Murray, 37.05-38.27—1:15.32; 2. Marisa Witte, Minnetonka, 37.23-38.77—1:16.00; 3. Vivien Pihlstrom, Blake, 37.32-38.85—1:16.17; 4. Ella Dols, St. Cloud Area, 37.64-38.94—1:16.58; 5. Emily Gustafson, Mound Westonka, 37.90-39.00—1:16.90; 6. Kate Reardon, Hill-Murray, 37.65-39.38—1:17.03; 7. Sonja Pendergast, Wayzata, 37.95-39.84—1:17.79; 8. Stella Stinnett, Minnetonka, 37.93-40.00—1:17.93; 9. Maycie Neubauer, Stillwater Area, 38.00-40.05—1:18.05; 10. Annabel McCann, Prior Lake/Farmington, 38.33-39.84—1:18.17; 20. Kalina Dimitrova, Cook County, 38.92-41.62—1:20.54; 27. Mia Schuchard, Rock Ridge, 40.88-41.75—1:22.63; 34. Teagen Tessier, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 41.57-42.88—1:24.45; 37. Roslyn Hartley, Duluth East, 40.55-44.23—1:24.78; 49. Sophia Blanck, Cook County, 42.38-43.94—1:26.32; 57. Abigail Myers, Duluth East, 42.99-45.39—1:28.38; 60. Madeline Barnes, Duluth East, 43.03-45.67—1:28.70; 61. Gretchen Rentschle, Duluth East, 43.16-45.66—1:28.82; 64. Anabelle Silence, Cook County, 45.67-47.20—1:32.87; 67. Genevieve Silence, Cook County, 39.83-55.41—1:35.24; 68. Ruby Gulstrand, Cook County, 47.77-50.62—1:38.39; 78. Veronica McHenry, Duluth East, DQ-38.79; 81. Liv Hedstrom, Cook County, DNF-45.14; 84. Elisabeth Bergan, Duluth East, 41.23-DNF; 87. Emily Regas, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, DNF-DNF.

high school students alpine skiing slalom course
Gretchen Rentschle of Duluth East takes a gate during the state Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Biwabik.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students alpine skiing slalom course
Samuel Hendricks of Duluth East takes a gate during the state Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Biwabik.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students alpine skiing slalom course
Teagen Tessier of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton takes a gate during the state Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Biwabik.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students alpine skiing slalom course
Goshi Dimitrov of Cook County/Silver Bay hits a gate during the state Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Biwabik.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students alpine skiing slalom course
Abigail Myers of Duluth East takes a gate during the state Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Biwabik.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students alpine skiing slalom course
Coaches seek shelter from a driving rain under an umbrella during the state Alpine skiing meet at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Biwabik.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students alpine skiing slalom course
Adam Vinopal of Hibbing/Chisholm takes a gate during the state Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Biwabik.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students alpine skiing slalom course
Travis Bird of Rock Ridge takes a gate during the state Alpine meet at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Biwabik.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students alpine skiing slalom course
Ben Obinger of Cook County / Silver Bay takes a gate during the state Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Biwabik.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students alpine skiing slalom course
Cy Oberholtzer of Cook County / Silver Bay takes a gate during the state Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Biwabik.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Jon Nowacki
By Jon Nowacki
Jon Nowacki joined the News Tribune in August 1998 as a sports reporter. He grew up in Stephen, Minnesota, in the northwest corner of the state, where he was actively involved in school and sports and was a proud member of the Tigers’ 1992 state championship nine-man football team.

After graduating in 1993, Nowacki majored in print journalism at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, serving as editor of the college paper, “The Aquin,” and graduating with honors in December 1997. He worked with the Associated Press during the “tobacco trial” of 1998, leading to the industry’s historic $206 billion settlement, before moving to Duluth.

Nowacki started as a prep reporter for the News Tribune before moving onto the college ranks, with an emphasis on Minnesota Duluth football, including coverage of the Bulldogs’ NCAA Division II championships in 2008 and 2010.

Nowacki continues to focus on college sports while filling in as a backup on preps, especially at tournament time. He covers the Duluth Huskies baseball team and auto racing in the summer. When time allows, he also writes an offbeat and lighthearted food column entitled “The Taco Stand,” a reference to the “Taco Jon” nickname given to him by his older brother when he was a teenager that stuck with him through college. He has a teenage daughter, Emma.

Nowacki can be reached at jnowacki@duluthnews.com or (218) 380-7027. Follow him on Twitter @TacoJon1.
