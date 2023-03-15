6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: All-Star game caps Northland hockey season

The Duluth All-Stars swept, winning 6-1 in the girls game and 7-4 in the boys game.

Girls hockey player is about to score a goal in an all-star game
Hannah Graves (15, in white) prepares to fire a shot that will connect to give the Duluth All-Stars a 4-0 lead over the Iron Range All-Stars in the second period during the Essentia Health Girls High School All-Star Game Tuesday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Graves is from Proctor/Hermantown.
Two girls hockey players about to faceoff
Kalle Reed (16, in Blue) of the Iron Range All-Stars and Ilsa Lindaman (17, in white) of the Duluth All-Stars prepare for the face-off to begin the Essentia Health Girls High School All-Star Game Tuesday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Reed is from Grand Rapids/Greenway while Lindaman is from Duluth Marshall.
Player is about to score a goal in a girl's all-star hockey game
Nina Thorson (14, in white) waits for the puck to reach her stick before chipping in a goal in the first period to give the Duluth All-Stars a 2-0 lead over the Iron Range All-Stars in the Essentia Health Girls High School All-Star Game Tuesday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Thorson is from Duluth Marshall.
Girl skates with the puck before scoring a goal during an all-star game
Mercury Bischoff (7, in blue) skates in with the puck before connecting on a goal for the Iron Range All-Stars in the second period against the Duluth All-Stars during the Essentia Health Girls High School All-Star Game Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Bischoff is from Grand Rapids/Greenway. The goal cut the Duluth All-Stars' lead to 4-1.
Hockey players celebrate after a goal during a girl's all-star game
The Iron Range All-Stars (in blue) celebrate after Mercury Bischoff's goal in the second period against the Duluth All-Stars during the Essentia Health Girls High School All-Star Game Tuesday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The goal cut the Duluth All-Stars' lead to 4-1.
Boys hockey players facing off during an all-star game
Blayne Mortenson (12, in Blue) of the Iron Range All-Stars and Cole Christian (9, in white) of the Duluth All-Stars face off to begin the Essentia Health Boys High School All-Star Game Tuesday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Mortenson is from Grand Rapids and Christian is from Duluth East.
Hockey players celebrating after a goal
Bauer Murphy (5), left, and Wyatt Mattfield (11), second from left, of the Iron Range All-Stars tap gloves after Murphy's goal 27 seconds into the game gave the Iron Range All-Stars a 1-0 lead over the Duluth All-Stars during the Essentia Health Boys High School All-Star Game Tuesday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Murphy is from Grand Rapids and Mattfield is from Bemidji.
Hockey player controls the puck during a game
Cole Christian (9, in white) controls the puck for the Duluth All-Stars against the Iron Range All-Stars during the first period of the Essentia Health Boys High School All-Star Game Tuesday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Christian is from Duluth East.
Hockey players celebrating after a goal scored
Patrick Dunaiski (13, in white), left, congratulates Dayne Painovich, (8 in white), second from left, after Painovich's goal for the Duluth All-Stars against the Iron Range All-Stars during the first period of the Essentia Health Boys High School All-Star Game Tuesday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Both Dunaiski and Painovich are from Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. The goal tied the game at 2.
Hockey players preparing for a face off
Broden Fawcett (10, in blue) and Dayne Painovich (8, in white) look on during a face off in the first period of the Essentia Health Boys High School All-Star Game Tuesday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Fawcett is from Hibbing/Chisholm and played for the Iron Range All-Stars. Painovich is from Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and played for the Duluth All-Stars.
Hockey players celebrate after a goal is scored
Isaac Flatley (13, in blue), second from left, pumps his fist after scoring a goal for the Iron Range All-Stars in the first period against the Duluth All-Stars during the Essentia Health Boys High School All-Star Game Tuesday at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Flatley is from Rock Ridge. The goal put the Iron Range All-Stars ahead 3-2.
