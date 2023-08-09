Northwoods Credit Union Arena still iceless, Wilderness displaced

CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness have begun searching for a temporary home rink to start the 2023-24 season, as vital repairs to the main cooling tower at Northwoods Credit Union Arena are approximately one month behind schedule due to shipping delays for replacement parts.

Northwoods Credit Union Arena, which was built in 1996 and still uses a cooling system that is believed to be from the 1980s, has been iceless since early June, when the main cooling tower reportedly sprung a leak, immediately halting ice production.

Less than two weeks after the initial malfunction, the Cloquet City Council unanimously approved the purchase of repair parts, which totaled $51,411 — money that came from the general fund reserves.

Families are pictured at the "Skate With the Easter Bunny" event in spring 2022 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Those parts, which were slated to be en route to Cloquet by the end of July and fully installed by mid-August, were pushed back more than a month because of shipping delays, according to Cloquet Public Works Director Caleb Peterson.

“It honestly seems to be changing,” Peterson said. “Our ice arena manager called in July when those parts were supposed to ship. We were told they were pushed back to the end of September. Our contractor, Commercial Refrigeration Systems, has since been in touch with (the provider) and got that moved up to late August or early September.”

Peterson and the staff working at Northwoods Credit Union Arena hope to have repairs finished and ice installed by early October, but that doesn’t come close to meeting the Wilderness’ season start date, which is scheduled for Aug. 22.

“It significantly impacts us,” Wilderness general manager Dave Boitz said. “We start practice on Aug. 22 and we still have preseason and regular season games. All summer we were told it would be (ready) the first week of August and hadn’t heard otherwise until (Monday). We’re going to have to find a place to practice and play the first month and a half of the year, maybe longer.”

Practice starting in a couple of weeks wasn’t Boitz’s only concern. The Wilderness are supposed to host their regular season opener against the Anchorage Wolverines on Sept. 9. Given the new timetable for replacement parts, the Wilderness have begun looking to area facilities for help.

The Minnesota Wilderness’ Jesse Farabee reaches for the puck near the Brookings goal during a game at Northwoods Arena in Cloquet. Also pictured are Brookings’ Jake Tesarowski (No. 15) and Christian Canavati. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Since he learned of the shipping delays, Boitz has been on the phone with several local hockey rinks trying to strike a deal for temporary use. Boitz, who got the updated timeline Monday morning, has kept information regarding potential suitors close to his chest.

“Until I have something definitive, I’m not going to say (names),” Boitz said. “I have meetings with several arenas this week. We’re aware that we need to find ice and a place to play and we’re working on it.”

While the unexpected timeline change has certainly thrown a wrench into the start of the season, Boitz is confident that it’s largely his problem to resolve and that the logistical nightmare will impact his players minimally.

“We won’t disrupt the players and their training,” Boitz said. “Wherever we are, it will be set up for them and we’ll make it work. The people who are going to be disrupted are the people who have to organize everything and figure it out. The players will just come in and start practicing.”

Full system replacement

The cooling tower repair at Northwoods Credit Union Arena is the first of two projects that are slated to be completed in the coming years. This repair, which resulted from an unexpected malfunction, serves as a precursor to a much larger project.

Northwoods Credit Union Arena is scheduled to receive a total replacement of the cooling system in either 2025 or 2026, depending on project planning stages and construction timelines.

Darian Romanko (22) of the Minnesota Wilderness controls the puck near Eddie Matsushima (14) of the Coulee Region Chill during a game in Cloquet. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

The cooling system, which was purchased as an already-used unit when the rink opened in 1996, has become severely outdated. In addition to decades of regular wear and tear, the coolant products it requires have become more expensive and are increasingly challenging to find due to changes in Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

The coolant it uses was determined to be environmentally damaging and its production — and importation from other countries — has since been outlawed. However, the EPA still allows its use, since eventually the supply will naturally be exhausted.

Because of the EPA implications, in addition to the unit which has long surpassed its life expectancy, Northwoods Credit Union Arena has scheduled a full replacement in the coming years.

The massive renovation will be covered through a 0.5% sales tax increase that was implemented in Cloquet in April and was approved by voters in the November 2022 election, according to previous Cloquet Pine Journal reporting.

“Replacement of that entire system is still part of the budget included in the local sales tax referendum that passed last year,” Peterson said. “The main concern is coolant because it’s not manufactured anymore. A lot of ice arenas are in the same boat of having to modernize because of that. Construction will most likely be in the summer of 2025 or 2026, that’s the plan.”