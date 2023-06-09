Moose Lake/Willow River falls just short in Class A softball semifinal

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — The bugs were out in force during the Class A state softball semifinals on Thursday night, June 8, at Caswell Park, and if one of them bit a Moose Lake/Willow River player or fan, he or she might have an itchy welt for a day or two.

But despite a 2-1 loss to Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, Rebels coach Kelly Goeb believes the pain of falling just short of a return trip to the state championship game will be just as fleeting, even if Thursday is not the sort of welt that can be soothed by calamine lotion.

"I think we're disappointed at the moment, but I think we'll go home and think about it for a while. We'll come tomorrow ready to play for third place and to finish the season at the state tournament with a win, there aren't very many teams that get to say that," she said.

In a manner eerily similar to Proctor's loss in the AA quarterfinals earlier in the day, the Rebels scored early, recorded more hits and dealt out more strikeouts by a significant margin. Both Northland teams lost after the opposition took the lead with a short burst keyed by aggressive baserunning, and held on despite numerous threats in the closing innings.

"It could go either way any day of the week we play these guys," Goeb said.

In this case, the decisive chess move came after Kinsley Hanson's leadoff double. As Jaci Hanson walked, Kinsley Hanson stole third, while Jaci Hanson advanced a base on the throw. That put two runners in position for Cassidy Dahl to single up the middle and score both of them.

Moose Lake/Willow River pitcher Sarah Christy delivers during the late innings of a Class A state softball semifinal vs. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River on Thursday, June 8 at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota. Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

The Rebels had a runner on second base in each of the next three innings and couldn't bring her in. They had the top of the order up for their last chance in the seventh and after Hallie Klavu popped up, both Sarah Christy and Sandra Ribich drove fly balls to the outfield, but each came up a couple of feet short, and the Gators will move on to face fifth-seeded Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian in Friday's championship game.

"They're a tough team and they played well. We had a couple mistakes that were really critical and we just didn't come through with the hits when we needed them," Goeb said.









Christy lost the pitcher's duel despite striking out 11 Gators. She allowed two earned runs on six hits. Kinsley Hanson scattered nine hits and a walk for the Gators, allowing a single unearned run.

"We just didn't quite get it through when we needed to. That's just how it goes sometimes," Goeb said.

Megan Hattenberger went 3-for-3 to lead the Rebels offense, while Christy and Ribich finished 2-for-4.

The Rebels will meet Upsala in the third-place game on Friday at 3:30 p.m.