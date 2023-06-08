Moose Lake/Willow River bats spring into action at state softball tournament

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — Sometimes a fighter needs to taste a little of their own blood to start hitting back.

In Thursday's Class A state softball quarterfinals, New Ulm Cathedral cut third-seeded Moose Lake/Willow River with a run in the top of the fourth inning, but the Rebels responded with a knockdown blow: five runs on seven hits and an error. When the Rebels were done running around the bases and the Greyhounds done chasing the ball around the outfield, ML/WR had more than enough offense to secure an eventual 7-2 victory.

Moose Lake/Willow River's Elsie Leino (20) is tagged out at the plate by New Ulm Cathedral catcher Jaylin Hartness while the Rebels' Megan Hattenberger runs from second to third base during the Class A softball state quarterfinals on Thursday at Caswell Park in North Mankato. Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

"I know it freaked us out a little bit, because it's one run and that one run could cost us a whole game. That freaked us out a little bit but we came back and showed what we could do," ML/WR third baseman Mackenzie Hoffman said.

The Rebels will meet second-seeded Badger/Greenbush-Middle River in a state semifinal late on Thursday for a berth in Friday's state championship game.

"Our girls often do that. They see the pitcher once, maybe twice and by that second or third time through the order, they're ready to hit it," ML/WR coach Kelly Goeb said.

Moose Lake/Willow River's Hannah Roach slides into third base in front of coach Kelly Goeb during the fourth inning of the Class A state softball quarterfinal vs. New Ulm Cathedral at Caswell Park in North Mankato. The play, which included an RBI single from Sarah Christy, was part of a five-run fourth inning for the Rebels. Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune

To their credit, the Greyhounds did the sort of thing in the top of the fourth inning that wins tournament softball games. Leadoff hitter Lily Brennan walked, sprinted to third as the Rebels handled a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a groundout by Madelyn Haala.

But even at this level, sound tactics can only go so far against a team that can crush the ball, and as soon as they came to the plate, the Rebels did. Hoffman signaled the beginning of the onslaught by tripling to the left-center field gap to bring in her team's first run. Alexis Hoffman singled her in. Later, Jorja Jusczak doubled in two more runs and Sarah Christy had an RBI single.

"I guess we had energy the whole time, but just one good hit, that gets us going," Mackenzie Hoffman said.

Just to make sure, the Rebels tacked on two more runs on three hits and two Greyhounds errors in the bottom of the fifth.

Softball pitcher releases the ball at her hip. Moose Lake/Willow River pitcher Alexis Hoffman delivers during the late innings of a Class A state softball quarterfinal against New Ulm Cathedral at Caswell Park in North Mankato on Thursday. Hoffman allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits as the Rebels won 7-2.

Alexis Hoffman had the rest of the game under control from the pitching circle. She finished with a line of two runs (one earned) on three hits, but two of the three came in the seventh inning with the Greyhounds' fate mostly sealed.

"She's just really good at throwing strikes. She doesn't walk very many batters and she gets the ball over the plate, so that works very well," Goeb said.

The Rebels ended up with 11 hits, including at least one from eight of the nine players in the lineup.

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River dismissed Menagha 11-1 in six innings. The winner of the night game will see either No. 5 seed Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian or unseeded Upsala, as the Cardinals sprang an Ups-al-et of top-seeded Randolph.

