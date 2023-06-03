Superior's James sprints into Wisconsin state 100 meters final

Superior High School senior Darrel James may have missed his high school graduation ceremony, but the sprinter didn't miss his chance to get into the Division 1 100 meters final at the Wisconsin state track and field meet on Friday, June 2 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

James booked the fifth-fastest time among 24 competitors in three heats, taking third in his heat in 11.04.

This was the second year James qualified for state, but he was unable to compete in 2022 due to injury. He'll line up with nine other athletes to contest the final on Saturday morning.

SHS high jumper Josephine Hanson cleared the opening height (4-foot-10) and no more in the Division 1 final, while long jumper Mckenzi Branley was still competing late Friday night after competition was delayed for 2 1/2 hours due to weather.

Northwestern's Jenna Hursh competed in the Division 2 800 meters, finishing 13th in 2:25.57.

In Division 3, Isaac Dickenson got Solon Springs/Northwood on the board with an eighth-place finish in the 3,200 meters, finishing in 10:05.46, while teammate Cade Lisson snagged the last of 10 spots in Saturday's 400 meters final by running a 51.67 and finishing in fourth in his preliminary heat.