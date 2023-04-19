Hilltoppers, Hunters dodge weather at Wade Stadium on Tuesday

DULUTH — Duluth Marshall’s Max Berrisford allowed four hits and struck out six batters, while Aaden Westerbur had three hits and three RBIs in a 10-0, six-inning win over Duluth Denfeld Tuesday at Wade Stadium.

Those aren’t bad stat lines, especially for a game that wasn’t supposed to happen until Wednesday night.

Spring sports in northeastern Minnesota are always an adventure in games postponed or canceled because of bad weather, and with another cold, wet night forecast Wednesday, Marshall coach Nick Garramone and Hunters coach Joe Wicklund worked with umpires Dan Johnson and Matt Solberg to move the game up.

Tanner Carlson (7) of Duluth Marshall hits the ball against Duluth Denfeld at Wade Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Part of what’s great is the camaraderie between opposing coaches right now is fantastic, where a lot of guys grew up playing with or against each other,” Wicklund said. “For Nick to be able to shoot me a text and say ‘Tuesday looks a lot better than Wednesday, can we make this work,’ and to be able to call in great umpires like Dan and Matt and coordinate real quick and make a game happen is a credit to the city. If this was old Wade Stadium, there’s no chance to play, but we’ve got that great turf and all of a sudden it’s something we can do stuff with.”

Prior to the nightcap, Johnson called the St. Scholastica doubleheader that preceded the high school game at Wade Tuesday and Solberg called Cloquet’s 4-3, 8-inning win over Superior. Solberg said he didn’t even take his shin guards off to make the short trip across the bridge to work behind the plate at Wade.

Carter Boos (5) of Duluth Marshall pitches the ball against Duluth Denfeld at Wade Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Despite winning Section 7AA last season, the Hilltoppers remain very young. Berrisford and catcher Owen Marsolek are sophomores and Westerbur is a freshman, but all three played in the 2022 state tournament.

Garramone was pleased with Berrisford’s performance in his first start of the season.

“He located pretty well in just his first real, live pitching of the season,” Garramone said. “I thought he threw the ball well, it wasn’t perfect but he got the job done. He changed speeds, pounded the zone, so overall, I’m pretty happy with his outing.”

Denfeld’s Tyler Stuart led off the game with a double, but Berrisford knows he has talented fielders behind him when opposing batters do put the ball in play.

Carter Boos (5) of Duluth Marshall hits the ball against Duluth Denfeld at Wade Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“I threw my fastball a lot tonight, I didn’t really mix much with my off-speed stuff,” Berrisford said. “They got a few hard-hit balls, but that’s OK because I know my defense can back me up. I’m confident pitching to contact because I know they can make plays for me.”

In the Hilltoppers' opener against Aitkin Thursday, Marsolek struck out 14 over five innings in another 10-0 win, this time in five innings. In addition, junior Tanner Carlson moved to Minnesota and is playing for Marshall in 2023. Last season with Northwood/Solon Springs, Carlson had a 1.49 ERA and struck out 61 batters in the Green Eagles’ run to the sectional championship.

Garramone was also happy with the way his team jumped on the Hunters with six runs in the first inning.

Aaden Westerbur (8) of Duluth Marshall hits the ball against at Wade Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“We came out aggressive, swinging the bats, attacking fastballs and taking advantage of opportunities on the bases,” Garramone said. “I don’t know how many stolen bases we had on the day, but we probably had six or seven. I like that we were coming swinging, coming out aggressive and coming out to pounce.”

In fact, the Hilltoppers had nine stolen bases, with Westerbur and Weston Heeren taking two each.

While the Marshall has been sharp in its first two games, Garramone doesn’t want to pencil in a repeat trip to the state tournament just yet, especially with plenty of underclassmen on the roster.

“We’re still very young,” Garramone said. “We’ve got some eighth and ninth graders in the lineup, we need to continue to grow as a team and we need to continue to consistently do the little things.”

Max Linn (32) of Duluth Marshall hits the ball against Duluth Denfeld at Wade Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Hunters a tale of two teams

Duluth Denfeld first baseman Owen Hindermann tries to tag out Owen Hayden (12) of Duluth Marshall at Wade Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

While Marshall jumped on Denfeld early, the Hunters found their footing and held the Hilltoppers to just one run over the next four and a half innings.

“I think this is a really good example of both of the teams we can be,” Wicklund said. “We’re young enough that things can spiral on us if we’re not careful. A hit batter, an error, all those things can pile up. But then, the next five-plus innings are also who we can be. We can play really, really good baseball against a really talented Marshall team and keep it right there. In some ways this is like a 10-0 loss and a 2-0 loss all at the same time.”

Duluth Denfeld center fielder Tyler Stuart fields the ball against Duluth Marshall at Wade Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Denfeld (1-2) has had minimal chances to practice outside and even less experience with playing at Wade Stadium at night.

“Like so many teams right now, we’re still getting to know who we are because we’ve been outside so little,” Wicklund said. “Something like a dropped fly ball in the lights at Wade is something we normally at this point would have had hundreds of chances to do and, instead, we’ve had a dozen or so — one practice and three games. Those are the types of things that will work themselves out.”

Duluth Marshall plays Duluth Denfeld at dusk at Wade Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth. The game was moved up one day to avoid inclement weather and a postponement. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth Denfeld first baseman Owen Hindermann attempts to catch a high foul fly ball at Wade Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Owen Hindermann (25) of Duluth Denfeld hits a foul ball against Duluth Marshall at Wade Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

