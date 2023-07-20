Hermantown's Menzel announces commitment to play football at UMD

HERMANTOWN — Hermantown wide receiver Peyton Menzel took to social media earlier this week to announce his commitment to play Division II football for the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2024.

Menzel said the opportunity to play at the next level is something that he’s been striving for throughout his football career.

“Being able to play at UMD and being able to further my football career is honestly a dream,” he said. “Just being able to play at the second level is something that I’ve wanted to do for a while now and I’m just super excited that I get to do it here in my hometown.”

The soon-to-be senior garnered an offer from the Bulldogs back in late June after turning heads with a strong performance at UMD Team Camp held at Malosky Stadium.

“He made a couple of really nice catches at the UMD Team Camp and he showed his maturity, how to carry himself. He’s very business-like. He’s very detailed in what he does, and he’s not one to spend time goofing around,” Hermantown head football coach Mike Zagelmeyer said. “He’s focused, and his goal has always been coming through our program to play football at the next level.”

Peyton Menzel (14) of Hermantown catches a pass while scoring a touchdown against Cloquet during the fourth quarter at Bromberg Field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Menzel earned Duluth News Tribune All-Area Team honors last year following a breakout junior season for the Hawks in which he caught 40 passes for 579 yards and seven touchdowns. The six-foot multi-sport athlete was also a shutdown corner on the defensive side of the ball.

“He’s really increased his playmaking ability for us,” Zagelmeyer said. “He’s spent a lot of time both this year and last year in the weight room working on his speed … Coach (Greg) Aker spends a lot of time and emphasis on route running (with him) and he’s done a lot of work on getting better as a route runner and he’s matured.”

As a former 1,000 yard receiver at UMD, Coach Aker, who now serves as the offensive passing coach for the Hawks, has been a valuable resource for Menzel in learning the nuances of the position.

“He’s been my mentor since day one — introducing me to the wide receiver position and teaching me all of this new stuff, helping me out individually and with the team,” Menzel said of Aker.

Peyton Menzel (14) of Hermantown celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Cloquet late in the game at Bromberg Field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Heading into his senior season, Menzel is focused on continuing to grow at the wide receiver position with goals of an even deeper postseason run for the Hawks. The team finished with a 6-3 record last year after falling to North Branch in the Section 7AAA tournament.

“(I’m) just working on trying to improve my skill, get more knowledgeable about the game and just coming into the season better than I was last season, (and) as a team better than we were last season to be able to make a deeper run,” he said.