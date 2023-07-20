6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Hermantown's Menzel announces commitment to play football at UMD

Senior Peyton Menzel hauled in 40 receptions for 579 yards and seven touchdowns for the Hawks last season.

Players in purple uniforms play football against players in white uniforms with gold helmets
Peyton Menzel (14) of Hermantown carries the ball against Cloquet at Bromberg Field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Today at 5:17 PM

HERMANTOWN — Hermantown wide receiver Peyton Menzel took to social media earlier this week to announce his commitment to play Division II football for the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2024.

Menzel said the opportunity to play at the next level is something that he’s been striving for throughout his football career.

“Being able to play at UMD and being able to further my football career is honestly a dream,” he said. “Just being able to play at the second level is something that I’ve wanted to do for a while now and I’m just super excited that I get to do it here in my hometown.”

The soon-to-be senior garnered an offer from the Bulldogs back in late June after turning heads with a strong performance at UMD Team Camp held at Malosky Stadium.

“He made a couple of really nice catches at the UMD Team Camp and he showed his maturity, how to carry himself. He’s very business-like. He’s very detailed in what he does, and he’s not one to spend time goofing around,” Hermantown head football coach Mike Zagelmeyer said. “He’s focused, and his goal has always been coming through our program to play football at the next level.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Players in purple uniforms play football against players in white uniforms with gold helmets
Peyton Menzel (14) of Hermantown catches a pass while scoring a touchdown against Cloquet during the fourth quarter at Bromberg Field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Menzel earned Duluth News Tribune All-Area Team honors last year following a breakout junior season for the Hawks in which he caught 40 passes for 579 yards and seven touchdowns. The six-foot multi-sport athlete was also a shutdown corner on the defensive side of the ball.

“He’s really increased his playmaking ability for us,” Zagelmeyer said. “He’s spent a lot of time both this year and last year in the weight room working on his speed … Coach (Greg) Aker spends a lot of time and emphasis on route running (with him) and he’s done a lot of work on getting better as a route runner and he’s matured.”

As a former 1,000 yard receiver at UMD, Coach Aker, who now serves as the offensive passing coach for the Hawks, has been a valuable resource for Menzel in learning the nuances of the position.

“He’s been my mentor since day one — introducing me to the wide receiver position and teaching me all of this new stuff, helping me out individually and with the team,” Menzel said of Aker.

Players in purple uniforms play football against players in white uniforms with gold helmets
Peyton Menzel (14) of Hermantown celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Cloquet late in the game at Bromberg Field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Heading into his senior season, Menzel is focused on continuing to grow at the wide receiver position with goals of an even deeper postseason run for the Hawks. The team finished with a 6-3 record last year after falling to North Branch in the Section 7AAA tournament.

“(I’m) just working on trying to improve my skill, get more knowledgeable about the game and just coming into the season better than I was last season, (and) as a team better than we were last season to be able to make a deeper run,” he said.

MORE FROM JAKE PRZYTARSKI:

Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune covering a mix of local prep and collegiate teams.
What To Read Next
Duluth's Grant Wodny competes in the 500-yard freestyle race.
Prep
Prep boys swimming: Duluth's Wodny named All-American again
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school athletes play baseball
Prep
2023 Duluth News Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
Jul 7
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school girls play softball
Prep
2023 Duluth News Tribune All-Area Softball Team
Jul 3
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The Minnesota River is shown Friday, April 21, 2023, in downtown Granite Falls where the riverside alleyway behind Prentice Street is underwater most of its length and is closed to traffic.
Minnesota
Federal assistance OK'd for Minnesota recovery from April flooding
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Epic building on Tower Avenue.
Business
Pedro's Grill and Cantina slated to open in Superior
24m ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Essentia St. Mary's before
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: New Essentia hospital helps reduce light pollution
4h ago
 · 
By  Bob King
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Beat the crowds for the best bite
5h ago
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston