Hermantown transfer addition raises 2023-24 expectations

DULUTH — When Brooks Johnson finished an alley-oop slam off a pass from teammate Alex Schott in the summer league game against Rock Ridge on Monday morning, it signified much more than just two points on the scoreboard.

The rim-rocking athletic finish indicated that Johnson — Hermantown’s new junior transfer from Duluth Marshall — has already begun forging natural chemistry with his new teammates.

Johnson, whose transfer papers officially went through following the 2022-23 academic year, becomes an integral member of a Hermantown Hawks team that is looking to return to the state tournament for the third time in as many years.

“I walked in and the expectation was three-peat (as Section 7AAA champions),” Johnson said after his team defeated Rock Ridge 66-61 on Monday. “We want to go back to state this year, three times in a row, and then go from there.”

Hermantown’s Brooks Johnson (32) scores in the post in the first half of Hermantown’s summer league game with Rock Ridge at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth on Monday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Johnson, who has future Division I college basketball aspirations, began looking at transfer opportunities after the 2022-23 season with Duluth Marshall yielded a 4-23 overall record and culminated in a 97-43 loss, to Rock Ridge, in the first round of the Section 7AA tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the rough team record, Johnson averaged 31.4 points per game, 14 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest last year. The 6-foot-4-inch forward, who already resides in the Hermantown school district, found a natural fit with the Hawks.

Because Marshall is a private institution, Johnson faced no penalties for transferring into the public school system. In doing so, he joins a Hermantown team that has been in contention for a state championship the last two seasons.

Hermantown’s 2021-22 campaign ended with a lopsided defeat against Totino-Grace in the AAA quarterfinals at Williams Arena. That trip to Minneapolis paved the way for a 2022-23 season that featured a 22-8 overall record and another state tournament berth.

That season ended in a heartbreaking 84-82 loss against Orono in the state quarterfinals. By adding Johnson this offseason, Hermantown has reloaded, and the goals and expectations remain as lofty as ever.

Hermantown’s Brooks Johnson (32) drives to the hoop in the first half of Hermantown’s summer league game with Rock Ridge at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth on Monday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Hermantown assistant Andy Wilcox, who coached the Hawks during summer league action Monday morning, views Johnson as a game-changing player who is already meshing seamlessly with the roster.

“When you get a player of his caliber to come in and be a part of a team that has a winning culture, and you add the athleticism and talent that he brings, it makes the entire team better,” Wilcox said. “He has definitely fit in with the four seniors that we have and has gotten along with the guys and done what his job is.”

Blending in

Last season, Abe Soumis, who is entering his senior year this fall, was one of Hermantown’s impact players. Now, he’s part of a one-two punch alongside Johnson that is expected to be among the most potent in northern Minnesota.

“I’m super-excited because he’s such a great player and adding him to our team is such a plus,” Soumis said of Johnson. “From the first time he was at practice, something clicked. We work so well together and both of us are unselfish players. We like to see each other score a lot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite playing in just a handful of games together this summer, Johnson and Soumis appear to go together better than peanut butter and jelly. Whether it’s hitting each other on backdoor passes, pushing the pace in transition or simple catch-and-shoot situations, Hermantown’s new dynamic duo has fired on all cylinders thus far.

“Before like a month ago I had never played with Abe (Soumis), but every time I drive, I feel like I know where he is,” Johnson said. “He’s always hitting shots off my passes and every time he drives and I cut, he finds me. It’s been a really good transition and hasn’t been awkward at all.”

Johnson is excited to continue working with his new teammates in the quest for a third consecutive Section 7AAA championship and another trip to the state tournament.

“I think with everyone playing their roles and getting better we have a chance for the three-peat,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to being part of the Hermantown culture because it’s a winning culture.”