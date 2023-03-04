99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Hermantown to start off MSHSL boys hockey tournament

The Hawks will face Luverne at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in St. Paul.

high school boys celebrate after winning ice hockey game
George Peterson (22) of Hermantown shares the section trophy with the student section after defeating Rock Ridge during the Section 7A championship at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
March 04, 2023 03:47 PM

Like their female classmates, the Hermantown boys hockey team will play the opening game of the 2023 Minnesota boys state hockey tournament after brackets for the event were released on Saturday morning.

The Hawks (25-2-1) are seeded second in the Class A bracket and will face Section 3A champions Luverne (21-6-1) in the first of four quarterfinals on Wednesday, with a face-off time of 11 a.m. at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Luverne, which has not played any Section 7 teams or any of the other six teams in the Class A field this season, is making its third trip to 'the X,' after participating in 2014 and 2017. Both times the Cardinals were unseeded and drew Hermantown in the quarterfinals.

In Luverne's first trip, they drew a second-seeded Hermantown squad, with the Hawks winning that quarterfinal 6-3. In 2017, Hermantown was the top seed and barely escaped, 3-2, needing an overtime goal from Dylan Kolquist after Kaden Ericson made 49 saves and Luverne blocked 28 shots. It was the first of three one-goal games Hermantown won as they successfully defended their state championship.

The second quarterfinal (1 p.m.) features an interesting matchup of No. 3 seed Mahtomedi and unseeded Alexandria Area in that it pairs two programs that have a rare notch on their belts: having beaten Hermantown in a recent state tournament. For Alexandria, it was in the 2018 semifinals, while Mahtomedi bested the Hawks in the 2020 championship.

This year's Mahtomedi team won Section 4A and lost 6-3 to the Hawks on Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake on Jan. 28. Meanwhile, Alexandria won Section 6A, with its only crossover with Section 7 being a 5-4 loss to Duluth Denfeld at home on Feb. 4.

On the other side of the bracket, defending champion Warroad earned the No. 1 seed and will face 2019 champs St. Cloud Cathedral in the third quarterfinal, while 2018 champs Orono are the fourth seed and will play Northfield in the Wednesday nightcap.

No Northland teams are in the AA bracket, which was also released on Saturday.

Play in that tournament begins on Thursday afternoon, when No. 2 Maple Grove faces Cretin-Derham Hall, followed by Moorhead (the only representative from outside the Twin Cities metro) plays No. 3 seed Edina. The evening quarterfinals in AA pit No. 1 Minnetonka vs. Hill-Murray and No. 4 Andover, champions of section 7AA and No. 5 Lakeville South.

Semifinals in both brackets are Friday, with Hermantown playing in the 11 a.m. slot again if they make it, and the AA semifinals at night.

Saturday's championship games are at noon (Class A) and 7 p.m. (AA).

