Hermantown defenseman Peterson commits to St. Thomas

Henry Peterson, who is entering his junior year, will play for the Tommies men's hockey program in the future as recruiting opens up for Class of 2025.

JW_0604.jpg
Hermantown defender Henry Peterson (2) battles Luverne forward Patrick Kroski (19) and Luverne defender Blaik Bork (13) for the puck in second period Wednesday, March 8 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / File / The Rink Live
By Staff reports
Today at 4:52 PM

HERMANTOWN — Hermantown defenseman Henry Peterson, who is slated to be a junior in 2023-24 for the Hawks, verbally committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for St. Thomas on Tuesday.

Players who are entering the 11th grade in 2023-23, like Peterson, became eligible on Tuesday, Aug. 1, to make official campus visits. Aug. 1 is also when programs are permitted to start making verbal scholarship offers to prospective players who are entering their junior year of high school.

230724_Recruiting Infog update_V3.jpg

Peterson, who turned 16 in May, is a 6-foot-1 blue liner who had a goal and two assists in 22 games last season for the Hawks after missing a portion of the season due to injury. Peterson went in the ninth round, No. 127 overall, to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL’s futures draft this spring.

The Hawks are projected to have at least two NCAA recruits on their roster now in 2023-24, with leading scorer and senior Dallas Vieau committed to Penn State.

