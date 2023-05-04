Hawks fly high at Wade Stadium

Hermantown’s Alex King and River Freeman led off the first inning with back-to-back singles and the Hawks would go on to beat Duluth Denfeld 6-1 in a Lake Superior Conference baseball nightcap at Wade Stadium on Wednesday, May 3.

Dawson Rannow allowed two hits and a run over five innings and struck out eight batters for Hermantown. He also had two RBIs, making him the only player for either team to drive in multiple runs.

Johnny Scott allowed eight hits and six runs over six innings and struck out two. Ben Senich had the Hunters’ lone RBI.

Cloquet 9, Rock Ridge 5

Luke Sievert drove in four runs for the Lumberjacks, while Ashton Stansfield allowed three runs on four hits in five innings for Cloquet.

Blaine 12, Duluth East 2

The Greyhounds couldn't keep the Bengals off the scoreboard, as Blaine scored single runs in the first four innings before finishing it off with a total of eight in their last two at-bats.

East was held to three singles, with Dylan Cole picking up an RBI. Charlie Sutherland took the loss pitching.

Barnum 12, Cromwell-Wright 6

Eli Gilbertson was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and three stolen bases for the Bombers. Landen Oetterer and Bryce Ferguson had two hits and an RBI apiece.

Orrin Rosenau earned the win for Barnum, while Tate Blomquist took the loss for the Cardinals, though he went 2-for-4 with a double. Teammate Brady Dahl had two hits and two RBIs.

BOYS LACROSSE

Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Hermantown/Proctor 4 (OT)

Cooper Schrapp's overtime game-winner was the decisive goal for Grand Rapids/Greenway against the Stealth in a defensive struggle at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.

SOFTBALL

Silver Bay 15, Mesabi East 0

Madison Ollman went 3-for-3 with five RBIs for the Mariners, while Katie Carpenter, Nysjah Duncan and Brooke Velcheff had two hits apiece.

Hope Ernest allowed just one hit in three scoreless innings for the win.

Prescott 2, Northwestern 1

A 10th-inning run from the Cardinals spoiled an 11-hit effort from the Tigers.

Karly Nichols was 3-for-5 with an RBI for Northwestern, while Sydni Madison, Ellie Peterson and Lillie Casper recorded two hits apiece.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning but Prescott manufactured a tying run in the seventh and outlasted Peterson in the pitching circle in extras. Peterson threw 10 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits. She struck out nine.

