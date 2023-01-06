Elite lineup descending on East gym for Lake Superior Classic

DULUTH — Northland basketball fans can find that the season of gifts is not yet over, as a series of interesting matchups takes place throughout the day in the Breakdown Sports Lake Superior Classic on Saturday at East High School.

A septuple-header of varsity games is set for Saturday, including seven teams that played in the state tournament in 2022, four that are currently ranked in the top 10 statewide in their division and multiple Division I prospects.

The lead-off game features Duluth Marshall and Pequot Lakes (10:30 a.m.) The Hilltoppers have won six of their first seven games behind Regan Juenemann, a sophomore and only the fourth player in Minnesota history to reach 1,000 career points in less than 50 varsity games. Two of the other three will be playing at East on Saturday. Seventh-grade teammate Chloe Johnson already has five games of 20 points or more. Pequot Lakes, the defending Section 7AA champion, finished fifth at state in 2022.

Game 2 (noon) features Pine City and Crosby-Ironton, giving fans a chance to see Tori Oehrlein, who reached 1,000 career points in just 40 games and before she'd ever taken a high school class. Now a freshman in her third year on varsity, Oehrlein scored 35 points and added 11 rebounds as the Rangers defeated Mountain Iron-Buhl 76-69 on Dec. 30 in the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud.

The first boys game of the day (1:45 p.m.) features defending Section 7AAA champions Hermantown, who won their title on this floor in March 2022. The Hawks, ranked No. 10 in Class AAA statewide, entered 2023 with a 5-0 record despite bad weather putting a 19-day hole in their schedule before winning a pair of games Dec. 29-30 at the Delano Holiday Tournament. The Hawks will meet Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Game 4 (3:15) features Tartan against coach Mike McDonald's Cambridge-Isanti squad.

The top girls game of the day tips at 5 p.m., as Providence Academy, the top-ranked Class AA team in the state and defending champion, meets Mountain Iron-Buhl, ranked No. 2 in Class A. Providence features freshman Maddyn Greenway (a 1,000-point scorer in 46 games), who scored 32 points as a seventh-grader in 2020 when the Lions outdueled Duluth Marshall in Gianna Kneepkens' last high school game. She's averaging 29.4 per game this year. For the Rangers, Jordan Zubich broke through the 2,000-point barrier on Dec. 30 in MI-B's loss to Crosby-Ironton and is averaging 30 points per game.

At 6:30 p.m., Nevis meets Cherry in a rematch of a 2022 Class A boys state quarterfinal. Led by star junior Isaac Asuma, Cherry has taken three losses through seven games in a tough schedule, while Nevis is 5-2.

The nightcap (8 p.m.) features the host Greyhounds against Owatonna. East entered 2023 with a 5-1 record, while 4-2 Owatonna is coming off a 2021-22 season in which it lost only two regular-season games and finished sixth in Class AAAA.