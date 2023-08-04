Duluth swim star Grant Wodny not the only Wodny with a legacy

DULUTH — Like most people, the spring and summer of 2020 was a difficult time for Duluth swimmer Grant Wodny.

Grant, a two-time All-American swimmer for Duluth and won the Minnesota Class AA state championship in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle in 2022, was runner-up in both events in 2023.

He also plans to swim for the University of Minnesota next season, but an elite swimmer without pool access is not ideal.

Grant Wodny swims the freestyle during a practice on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Ordean East Middle School in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“It was really rough to not be able to swim,” Grant said. “Then even once we were able to swim, it was so much less with all the restrictions.”

To keep himself active, Grant started running with his father, John Wodny, but the elder Wodny isn’t just any runner. He won back-to-back state championships in 1983-84 with Esko/Carlton. John was also a Hall of Fame runner for the University of Wyoming and was “the most dominating runner in the Western Athletic Conference” during his time with the Cowboys, according to the Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame website.

He also qualified for the 1992 Olympic trials, but training was difficult following the 1991 Halloween snowstorm and John’s time didn’t get him a ticket to Barcelona.

“When I was starting out, I really didn’t know anything about it,” Grant said. “He’s pretty humble about it — it didn’t really get talked about all that much. As I was growing up I heard more and more that he was a great distance runner, that qualified for the Olympics and everything.”

Duluth's John Wodny competes for the University of Wyoming during his career from 1986-1990. Wodny won back-to-back state cross-country championships in 1983-84 for Esko/Cloquet. Contributed / University of Wyoming Athletics media relations

In fact, John ranks among the best to ever come out of northeastern Minnesota, according to former News Tribune sports reporter Kevin Pates. Pates mentioned Hibbing’s Larry Bronson as a back-to-back state cross-country champion when it was one class and the race was only 1.8 miles in 1960-61.

“Other than that, in either one class or two classes, there’s only been one guy that’s won back-to-back state titles from northeastern Minnesota,” Pates said. “That’s Wodny and he’s by far the fastest runner that there’s ever been — at least in a state tournament, timed race, he’s by far the fastest guy from northeastern Minnesota.”

‘Politics’ of cross country

While John is certainly counted among the great high school athletes from the area, he had to make his case for a team to run with. After running with the Cloquet cross-country team as a seventh and eighth grader and qualifying for the state meet as a freshman, the Lumberjack program was cut.

John Wodny of Duluth competes for the University of Wyoming cross-country team during his four-year career with the Cowboys. He was a two-time All-American and was named the Western Athletic Conference cross-country athlete of the year three times. Contributed / University of Wyoming Athletics media relations

“I actually got into politics a little bit, I had to fight for getting cross-country back at Cloquet or to have a combined team,” John said. “The way I did that is I would illegally jump into cross-country races and usually in the area, I would be winning the race when I would jump back out at the end.”

John was also going to school board meetings and working with officials to put together a cooperative team.

“I would use that angle to try to draw attention to the fact that there were athletes out there that wanted to compete that weren’t allowed to compete by virtue of their schools not having programs,” John said.

Eventually, then-Cloquet athletic director Roland Bromberg worked out a cooperative agreement with Esko and John returned for two state titles. With all of his accomplishments, including a 2 hour, 20 minute marathon on his resume, there is only one runner that clearly ranks ahead of Wodny, according to Pates.

“He’s got to be about as good as anybody that’s come through northeastern Minnesota,” Pates said. “There’s Garry Bjorklund. I would guess he would still be recognized as the top distance runner to ever come through northeastern Minnesota — I don’t think anybody’s going to dispute that. Whether John would be next in line, especially if you’re just walking about what they did either in high school or college — there’s been other good guys that have come through — but I would guess he is right there.”

Elite similarities

Even before his second-place finishes at the state meet March 4, Grant was already the most decorated boys swimmer from Duluth. He holds the only individual state championships in the history of the combined Duluth Denfeld and Duluth East programs.

Their elite status in their respective sports isn’t the only similarity the pair share. When he was younger and working at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, John was tested for his VO2 max by a graduate student. VO2 max or maximal oxygen consumption, refers to the maximum amount of oxygen a person can use during intense exercise. It is “generally considered the best indicator of cardiovascular fitness and aerobic endurance,” according to the University of Virginia School of Medicine website.

“She was pretty impressed by the VO2 max I had,” John said. “Similarly Grant was tested when he was going through testing down in the Cities because he’s got asthma. He was tested for that pulmonary function and we both scored very high on that scale.”

Both Wodnys like the strategy involved with each of their sports, working to plan out their races or analyze details of their motions for improvement.

“I was always a tactician, especially in cross-country,” John said. “I always thought that way where I planned out where to make moves and how to approach each race. I think that’s part of my success in cross-country as it is with Grant in his races.”

John said he and Grant are naturally competitive and his son’s drive to succeed isn’t necessarily something he taught Grant. The younger Wodny, however, did learn something from his father.

“I learned if you’re going to do something get right, analyze yourself to make sure you’re doing the best you can,” Grant said.

Throughout this summer Grant has trained with his future Gopher teammates, but he will always be thankful for the time he spent running with his dad during a pandemic.

“It was really cool to be training together with my dad,” Grant said. “I guess we have similar mindsets and work ethics, but working through it together was a really good experience."

John Wodny, left, and his son Grant Wodny stand near the harbor on Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Duluth. Grant won two state championships for Duluth East in swimming in 2022 and was runner up in the same events in 2023. John, won back-to-back state cross-country championships in 1984-85 and was a Hall of Fame athlete for the University of Wyoming. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

