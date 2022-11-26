Duluth News Tribune 2022-23 Girls Hockey Preview

DULUTH — As sure as the snow starts falling this time of year change is in the air and that is certainly the case with Northland girls hockey.

Four programs have new women’s coaches this season, with former Proctor/Hermantown star Callie Hoff taking the reins at Duluth Marshall, Ali Randall leading the Duluth Northern Stars, former assistant Kennedy Houge moving into the head coaching position at Cloquet/Esko/Carlton and former Minnesota Duluth goalie Paddy Elsmore leading the Rock Ridge Wolverines.

Three of those coaches are in their 20s and hope to inject renewed energy and vigor into their programs.

While change is inevitable and good, some things never change, or so it seems, and that’s been the case with Northland girls hockey in recent years as Proctor/Hermantown will be the team to beat for the third straight year.

The Mirage won the Class A state title in 2021 and finished as runner-up last year, something fourth-year coach Emma Stauber described as disappointing. Yes, that’s how high the bar has been set for the program.

With the likes of seniors Nya Sieger (21-30—50), and Reese Heitzman (13-13—26) returning, as well as juniors Izy Fairchild (28-14—42) and Hannah Graves (16-12—28), Proctor/Hermantown will once again be deep and talented.

The biggest question will be what kind of defense and goaltending the Mirage will get as they graduated standout Abby Pajari, the 2021-22 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year who is now at Wisconsin-Superior.