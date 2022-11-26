Duluth News Tribune 2022-23 Boys Hockey Preview

With its run to the 2022 Class A state title in the rearview mirror, Hermantown won't look the same when the Hawks take to the ice this season.

All but one of Hermantown's top line players left the program for junior hockey or the USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.

Still with the return of Kade Kohanski and Penn State recruit Dallas Vieau, Hermantown’s rebuild looks closer to a reload and coach Pat Andrews hopes to have a better idea of the team’s potential by the holidays.

A bigger question about Section 7A is who, if anyone, will step up to challenge Hermantown for a spot in the state tournament. Duluth Denfeld has faced the Hawks in the last three section championships but came up empty and Hunters coach Dale Jago must contend with his own losses to graduation to make it four straight years.

In Section 7AA, Grand Rapids will look to goaltender Myles Gunderson to keep them in games early while they try to replace more than 300 points of offense.

The Thunderhawks fell to eventual state champion Andover in the Section 7AA final, but in 2022-23 they could also be dealing with a resurgent Duluth East squad still smarting from an eight-win season last year.