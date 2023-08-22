Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
East boys soccer may not 'park the bus,' but will ride the bus

The Greyhounds will play 11 of their 16 regular-season games on the road.

Players lean on bus.
Duluth East’s Ryan Christiansen, left, Will Smith, center, and Cyrus Stuckman lean on a bus at Duluth East High School before a scrimmage with Maple Grove on Monday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — As the only Class AAA team in the area, Duluth East always logs plenty of time on the bus in the fall, but even by the Greyhounds’ standards 2023 is a little silly.

In fact, Greyhound is an apt mascot for a team logging this many miles on a bus. Eleven of Duluth East’s 16 regular season games are on the road, the closest of which is at Grand Rapids Sept. 12.

Still, that’s what has to be done for an independent school looking to compete for a section or state title, according to coach Corey Bachand.

“We’re on the road a lot this year and we have to be because when you play the Cities schools, they don’t want to come up once their season starts Sept. 1,” Bachand said. “So you either try to work the schedule out and get them here or you’re going to be on the road. If you’re going to be in the top 10 — and that’s kind of the goal every year — you have to play top-10 teams.”

Players lean out of bus.
Duluth East’s Will Smith, left, Cyrus Stuckman, center, and Ryan Christiansen lean out of a bus at Duluth East High School before a scrimmage with Maple Grove on Monday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

All but one of the Greyhounds’ AAA opponents will be on the road this year. The lone exception is East’s home opener against Minneapolis Washburn on Sept. 2. The remainder of the East home schedule consists of Superior as well as local AA rivals Duluth Denfeld, Hermantown and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

All the travel time means missed class, making up assignments and even more fast food dinners, according to senior captain Cyrus Struckman, but it’s not all bad.

“We’re laughing, we’re having fun on the bus,” Struckman said. “You sit next to your friends and maybe sometimes kids you don’t play with — it’s downtime to just hang out and talk.”

Duluth East has spent plenty of time on the road over the past few years and has had some good results, including a runner-up finish in 2018 and an appearance in the state semifinals in 2021.

The Greyhounds have plenty of “skilled players,” sophomore Will Smith said, but that’s not what separates them from other schools.

Coach talks to players.
Duluth East head coach Corey Bachand talks to his bench during a scrimmage with Maple Grove at Duluth East High School on Monday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“We’re a good team individually, but our main strength is playing as a team,” Smith said. “I think there are teams out there that are bigger, faster and more skilled than us. Our advantage is a lot of these kids have been playing together for a long time and we’re trying to build a family with everyone. Our chemistry and our work ethic are what set us apart.”

‘No fly zone’ returns

Player kicks ball.
Duluth East’s Callum Greenan kicks the ball up the field during a scrimmage with Maple Grove at Duluth East High School on Monday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Bachand said there won’t be any big departures from the way they’ve played in the past. That means controlling possession, winning 50/50 balls and tough practices.

“We will be a possession team, we won’t be run-and-gun because it’s not my style,” Bachand said. “We’ll be physical, I expect to win balls in the air and we will be a hard-working team because our practices are usually harder than our games in most cases.”

In fact, winning balls in the air has become a calling card for the Greyhounds. East hosted Maple Grove for a scrimmage at Ordean Stadium on Monday, a year to the day to from when then-juniors Callum Greenan and Ryan Christiansen coined the term “no fly zone” to describe the Greyhounds’ tendency to “attack” the ball in the air.

soccer players
Prep
Prep boys soccer: Duluth East rules the ‘no fly zone’
The Greyhounds smothered Coon Rapids in the Section 7AAA quarterfinal Tuesday, using their aerial attack to control the game.
Oct 11, 2022
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

“What the ‘No Fly Zone’ means is just the ability to win balls in the air, whether it’s heading it into the opponent’s goal or if we’re getting out defending,” Greenan said. “Corey has always been super huge on this, it’s part of his philosophy to go out and attack the ball in the air.”

The team even had “No Fly Zone” printed on their team practice shirts this season and it’s become something “the kids take pride in,” Bachand said. Even at practice, the boys work to make sure they are doing everything they can to control balls in the air and Bachand thinks the Greyhounds have the size to translate it to games.

“That’s going to be a nice way for us to be winning balls in the air again and hopefully doing something with it,” he said.

Offensively, the Greyhounds will be led by Smith, who Struckman said was “one of the top players in the state,” but Smith isn’t the only weapon. Christiansen, Zach Wallerstein and Bennett Olson will keep opposing defenses on their toes all season.

Players chase ball.
Duluth East’s Will Smith fights off a Maple Grove player during a scrimmage at Duluth East High School on Monday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

It won’t be easy for East, but Bachand is confident they will be playing well when the section tournament rolls around next month.

“It’s going to be a lot of travel, but I would suspect we will be sitting in a good place at the end of the year,” Bachand said. “We will have to do it together, but we’ve got Callum in the back. He’s been a great leader for a couple of years and then coming up the middle with Will, I look for big things from him. If we can stay healthy, we’re be a team to be reckoned with again.”

The Greyhounds kick off their season at 3 p.m. Thursday at Park Center.

Goalie stops shot.
Duluth East goalie Jack Ringsred makes a save during a scrimmage with Maple Grove at Duluth East High School on Monday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
